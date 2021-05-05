Huawei has patented a VR based gaming controller

According to the latest news, a brand new patent for a game controller from Huawei has surfaced online. The game controller is specially designed to work with a VR headset so that it can allow users to control their actions in virtual reality.

ITHome reported that Huawei was awarded that patent earlier this week. The patent is numbered CN306513655S. As per the patent, the product is a “Gamepad”. It has arrived with certain sketches and 3D renders of this VR controller. The images indicate the game controller will come with a common VR controller design.

Huawei patented a VR based gaming controller

The gamepad will have three buttons and a joystick in the front. The joystick will likely control the gaming movements. I the right, there is a button but however, its exact function is not known.

With its latest headsets, Huawei has already ventured into VR technology so it is working on new controllers.

It must be noted that this gamepad is still in its patent version so when will it be live remains a question. And like most patents, the device in question has a chance of never ever becoming live so consider this gamepad with a pinch of salt.