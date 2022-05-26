What Phone Updates Are Waiting For Us This Year

Samsung, Apple, Google, and OnePlus will release powerful updates in 2022. Be the first to know and get the most out of your smartphone!

Apple regularly releases a new version of iOS, bringing fantastic features to the iPhone, and Google also improves Android every year. 2022 has been an outstanding year for new smartphone developments and updates. The most popular Google query among users is: “What phone will come out in 2022?”

We hasten to please you that successful smartphone companies have already released Samsung Galaxy S22, OnePlus 10 Pro, and Google Pixel 6a. iPhone 14 is still in development. For these models, we have prepared a detailed review of updates so that you can use the capabilities of smartphones to the fullest!

Samsung Galaxy S22

From the very moment of the flagship Galaxy S22 smartphones release, Samsung has been hard at work on the new firmware, which has finally become available to owners of phones in this series. According to Reddit users, the update is already available in South Korea and several European countries, although the changelog seems to vary from region to region.

In 2022, Samsung has been working on updates for three models: Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra. All smartphones have received a security update for the Android operating system. The new firmware, numbered S90xEXXU1AVCJ, is a hefty 1.5 GB in size and is distributed in parts of Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

On the security of smartphones, developers worked the most, as users encountered more than 14 problems when testing gadgets. For example, a problem in a weather app allowed an attacker to know your location without permission, or at least the location you get forecasts for. The 2022 security updates for Samsung Galaxy phones contain 32 fixes.

Most users wonder: “What is the next Android version after 11?” Smartphones 2022 from Samsung have the Android 12 operating system and the One UI 4.1 shell. As for the camera, the developers have improved shooting in night and portrait mode. The automatic cropping function has also become much better.

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro was released globally in March 2022. The new version of the smartphone is equipped with a single-chip Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a 6.7-inch 1440p 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display. The screen has a fingerprint scanner, and a punch hole in the top left corner for a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

A 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and an 8-megapixel telephoto model are attached to the primary 48-megapixel camera at the back. The upgraded 5000mAh battery supports 80W fast charging.

Despite the high-quality development, in May this year, the company released updates. OnePlus 10 Pro received software improvements that included changes to the Android security system. The new firmware improves system stability and fixes several bugs. The complete update log looks like this:

improved system stability;

fixes an issue where music playback was interrupted when users connected the phone to the Bluetooth car kit;

fixed a noise issue that could occur when recording audio;

optimized phone call stability.

OnePlus 10 Pro users will be able to update Android until the end of June. Updates are already active in some regions.

Google Pixel 6a

Like other prestigious smartphone companies, Google has been keeping up with the trend and has released updates for the Pixel 6a. Experts worked carefully in several directions:

display – fixed an issue where the display would sometimes wake up without user intervention;

sensors – improved tactile vibration feedback in certain conditions and use cases;

user interface – fixed an issue that caused the Pixel Launcher to crash after rebooting the device under certain conditions.

Google said that all devices would receive the update simultaneously. The company also announced that these are not the last changes this year.

iPhone 14

Apple will announce the iPhone 14 line in September 2022. According to analysts, the smartphone will contain updates that significantly allocate it from other gadgets. The camera module will undergo special changes. Apple will use a new 48-megapixel camera and improved ultra-wide-angle lenses: this could be one of the series’ biggest USPs.

In addition, the iPhone 14 will be equipped with an improved selfie camera with built-in autofocus. The front camera on the Apple iPhone 14 will use an f/1.9 aperture compared to f/2.2 on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. This is a significant upgrade to the selfie camera.

Apple will also be using a Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 modem, the world’s first 10 Gigabit 5G modem for phones. The X65 modem will bring with it some of the satellite features that Apple plans to use to improve the emergency features of the iPhone. For example, if you are out of range and away from help, you can use your satellite connection to send a message or make a call.

Every new iPhone model gets a brand new processor, and the 2022 update will be called the A16. The A16 likely won’t bring too much change over the A15, but it should improve overall performance and efficiency, resulting in faster, smoother usage and better battery life.

Conclusion

Apple, Google, Samsung, and OnePlus are doing their best to provide a positive experience for customers. Updates released by these companies focus on security, usability, and quality. If you are a happy owner of these smartphones, we recommend that you update your phone in time, because this way you will get rid of technical problems and improve the performance of your gadget!