Goblin Slayer Season: Released Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Many More You Need to Know

Without the second season, we’ll never know how many goblins will destroy Goblin Slayer and his crew, or whether he’ll ever be able to complete his objective of eliminating them all.

Without a sequel, the easiest method to find the answers is to read the original material, but most people would never do so. It’s a lot more fun to watch Goblin Slayer do his thing with music and animation.

Season 2 of Goblin Slayer is finally here, almost two years after the first season ended with 12 well-received episodes. Season 2 of Goblin Slayer is presently in development as part of GA Bunko’s 15th-anniversary festivities.

Because anime is now in development, all we can do is learn about what has occurred thus far.

Season 2 of Goblin Slayer Has yet To Be Announced

At GA FES 2021, a Livestream event hosted by Goblin Slayer light novel publishing business GA Bunko in January 2021, it was officially stated that Goblin Slayer season 2 was in the works. GA Bunko also shared a promotional graphic on Twitter and a teaser clip on YouTube, but no release date for season 2 has been announced. However, the first season of the Funimation anime Goblin Slayer was announced in early 2018 and premiered later that year. It usually takes 6-12 months from the time of announcement until the time of release. Season 2 of Goblin Slayer, on the other hand, has already exceeded the anticipated time limit. The next episode in the series is expected to arrive in 2022, with release dates spanning from July to December. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s unpredictable nature, there’s no way of knowing when Goblin Slayer season 2 will be released.

Characters, Cast, and Anime Staff from Goblin Slayer

Satsumi Matsuda, Goblin Slayer

Yui Ogura, a priestess

Dwarf

Elf Yuuichi Nakamura

Touyama, Nao

Lizardman

Sword Maiden Tomokazu Sugita

Endou Aya

Season 2 of Goblin Slayer Is a Light Novel and Manga Series.

The original material for the Goblin Slayer anime is a light novel.

How many Goblin Slayer volumes are there? There are 15 volumes of Goblin Slayer as of January 2022. There are 12 novels in the Goblin Slayer manga, as well as a few side tales.

Is the light book about the Goblin Slayer complete? The Goblin Slayer light book is still running strong, with no end in sight. The manga is also still continuing strong, with at least a few more years left in the series.

On September 14, 2021, Kumo Kagyu issued the most recent volume in Japan.

When will Goblin Slayer Volume 16 be released? Volume 16 has no set publication date, however, it is expected to arrive in February 2022.

Where should I begin reading Goblin Slayer when season one ends? Volume 3 of the Goblin Slayer light book series follows the first season.

Take a look at Goblin Slayer Light Novel Volume 3 in English if you want to pick up where the first season left off.

Volumes 1 and 2 were adopted for the first season of the Goblin Slayer anime. Season 2 should be volumes 3 and 4 and perhaps 6. The movie utilized volume 5, therefore season 2 should be volumes 3 and 4 and possibly 6.

That means that after the second season, there will be enough content for the third season of Goblin Slayer.

Profitability and Sales Figures for Goblin Slayer

How popular was the Goblin Slayer Blu-ray? For the first season, the Blu-Ray sold about 3,700 copies of each disc. That’s respectable for 2018. 5,000 copies of the film were sold.

Since people don’t buy Blu-rays as often as they used to, anything over 3,000 is good.

What is the popularity of the Goblin Slayer light novel? Volume 14 of Goblin Slayer sold over 19,000 copies, while Volume 15 sold roughly 16,000 copies. It isn’t selling very well for an anime series.

The manga Goblin Slayer is more popular, with each volume selling approximately 100,000 copies.

How many copies of Goblin Slayer are currently available? The Goblin Slayer series had 7,000,000 copies in print as of July 10, 2021.

It’s One of The All-Time Top 50 Most Popular Light Novel Series.

How many Goblin Slayer goods is available? More than 10 figurines are present, which is a good quantity. There are also just 100 goods items available for this series.

The amount of figures is enough, however, the staff is lacking. After an anime and a film, it should be at least 200.

Some of the figurines, such as this Goblin Slayer and this High Elf Archer, are very impressive. Also, take a look at this cute Nendoroid Goblin Slayer.

This show generated enough money to warrant a second season, but not quite enough to warrant a third season.

You may view the most recent trailer for Goblin Slayer season 2 below, which was released in January 2021. When the new trailer is posted on the official Goblin Slayer Twitter account, we’ll update this page.

It’s not really a trailer, but more a teaser for the second season. In the next months, a new trailer should be released.

Season 2 of Goblin Slayer: Plot Summary

The narrative of Goblin Slayer season 2 is as mysterious as its release date, yet based on the first season of the anime and the Goblin Slayer film, it’s feasible to guess what the second season will be about. Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown adapted volume 5 of the Goblin Slayer light novel series, whereas Season 1 of the Goblin Slayer franchise covered events from the first two volumes of the Goblin Slayer light book series. According to this, Goblin Slayer season 2 would most likely adapt events from the light novel series’ volumes 3–4 and potentially book 6.