8 Reasons to Choose React Native for Video App Development

No one will doubt the fact that we live in the digital world, where the number of mobile apps keeps increasing with each passing day. No wonder numerous companies want to capitalize on the growing mobile market and create an app that will steal the show and outperform all competitors. To tell the truth, developing an app is much easier nowadays, as there are special frameworks which facilitate the creation process, e.g. Flutter, Xamarin, Native Script, etc. But still, React Native is one of the best and most popular options to consider.

The Notion of React Native

In 2015, Facebook created React Native, an open-source JavaScript-based framework for the development of cross-platform mobile applications using one single codebase. This way, it made it possible for developers to create native mobile apps both for iOS and Android simultaneously. From that moment on, React Native has become famous as a handy tool for building fully functional applications. So, it’s no surprise that such huge brands as Instagram, Salesforce, and Tesla are built with this top-notch framework.

Why Choose React Native for Video App Development?

1. Time-, effort-, and money-saver

First and foremost, developers need to write code just for one app, but eventually, they get two fully functional apps. Plus, you may hire one development team instead of hiring two separate dev teams for app creation. All this saves both time and money. In addition, there are SDKs that are fully compatible with React Native, making the process much easier and less tedious. Imagine, you want to develop a React Native video editor. In this case, you can find various SDKs which will empower your React app with all the features and functions you find necessary. One of the best examples of such ready-made kits may be Banuba’s software. Its Video Editor SDK will take your app to the next level, filling it with numerous features every video editor should have, like animation effects, camera filters, AR masks, music overlay, GIFs and texts, and numerous others. This is an all-in-one tool for video makers, which will let your users turn their videos into works of art. You can also check whether the SDK complies with your product absolutely for free, as Banuba offers a 14-day trial period with all features at your disposal. So, if you are willing to create a worthy TikTok rival, Banuba’s Video Editor SDK is what you have been looking for.

2. Reusable code

This item complements the previous one: React developers can reuse more than 90% of the code for the deployment on both iOS and Android, which significantly speeds up the development process.

3. Live reloading

The live reloading feature aims at enhancing developers’ coding experience. It allows them to see and work with the changes made in code here and now. Basically, a programmer can fix the code and immediately view how the changes are implemented in the app, as the application updates automatically. This way, developers can be more confident that the code is bug-free and there are no serious errors.

4. Code Push

Imagine you have already published your app on the App Store or Google Play, but suddenly, you realize you have forgotten to add a new small feature to it. With native apps, you will have to upload the new version of the app to the store, undergo the approval process, and only then, your users will be given a possibility to update the app manually. Luckily, with React Native, you will not have to bear this long procedure due to its Code Push feature. This is an App Center cloud service which endows developers with a possibility to update the app during run time for the users to see changes immediately, without the need to reinstall the app.

5. Multiple component libraries

React Native has many off-the-shelf libraries which will definitely facilitate the development process. For example, NativeBase can help create the appearance and feel of your app, ESLint can assist in finding and fixing problems with JavaScript, while Enzyme will aid in the testing process.

6. Flexibility

If you need to move the app to another development framework, you can easily export it from React Native and move it into whatever you need. Plus, say one developer writes code, but suddenly, he leaves the project. Luckily, due to React Native’s flexibility, another developer can continue coding without any confusion.

7. Community-driven approach

React developers can communicate on various forums to discuss codes, teach beginners, share their ideas, and give feedback if necessary. Plus, as React Native is an open-source framework, developers are granted free access to all important documentation.

8. Pools of developers to choose from

JavaScript is the most commonly used and well-known programming language in the development community. So, practically any developer can master React Native, as it is fully based on JavaScript. This way, the number of React developers is huge, which gives you a possibility to pick from the wide range of specialists on the market.