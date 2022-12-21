How Does Technology Impact Student Learning?

The traditional way of learning through in-person classes was considered the norm until the world came to a complete halt during the coronavirus crisis. The pandemic taught the world a lesson that technology can be life-saving. As a result, all activities shifted into online mode. Learning became digitized, and students relied on technology to study and complete their education. Fortunately, this change showed good results. Technology has now become a classroom essential and an integral part of every student’s life.

It is clear that technology impacts learning in several ways. If you are interested in knowing more about this topic, this article is for you. Today, we have discussed the role technology plays in students’ learning.

Ways In Which Technology Impacts Student Learning

Sharpens critical thinking

Technology can significantly boost students’ critical thinking abilities. It helps learners apply what they have studied to real-life problems. Technology also develops problem-solving skills and makes the learning process engaging for students. This can make you excel in academics and improve your self-confidence.

Improves communication

Through the power of technology, students can connect better and form a community. It allows people to come together, share their experiences, and feel a sense of belonging. Learners worldwide can interact, promoting students’ connections and cultural learning. It can prove to be a great support in times of need. Moreover, it also helps teachers attend to the queries of students anytime.

Personalized way of learning

As technology provides uninterrupted access to information, one can learn at their own pace. With technology, learning has become easier than ever. Students can enrol in courses outside their curriculum and expand their knowledge on topics of interest. Virtual courses are convenient to pursue and can be continued from anywhere. Additionally, technology has enabled educators to be innovative and tailor students’ learning experiences to maximize their engagement.

Saves time

One of the most important uses of technology in education and learning is that it is time-saving. It aids teachers in taking attendance through dedicated apps. It also helps students access study material online and submit assignments on educational apps like Google Classroom. Technology makes it easier for teachers to grade students’ test papers and assignments. In addition, certain applications assist in tracking the progress of a student in the classroom and provide a detailed report on it. This way, students get the help and attention they need to improve their grades.

Boosts engagement

It becomes fun to learn when you are doing so in an innovative way. Technology provides opportunities for students to learn excitingly and better understand the concepts which they otherwise would struggle with. As students can get a better hold of their subject topics, learning becomes easier and more enjoyable for them. This increases their concentration and engagement manyfold.

Final Words

Technology has changed how we see the world. It has also become an indispensable part of one’s life. Technology is being deployed in various sectors, including education. It plays a key role in the education sector as it effectively assists students in learning. Technology influences learning in several ways, from developing critical thinking skills to improving communication. It also aids in saving time for students and teachers alike and boosting engagement in the classrooms. Evidently, technology has significantly impacted students learning, and its influence is only expected to grow over the upcoming years.

Author: Eric Wyatt

Eric Wyatt is a professional writer. He works for top publications around the world. Eric prefers to write at the intersection of education and technology. He also has an active blog to assist college students in learning the art of writing. Eric is a coffee lover and can be found sipping a cold brew and reading novels when he’s not busy working.