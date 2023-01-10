13 Best Cities for Young Professionals in the USA

As young professionals, you would have thought of this question at least once – where can I get settled? If you are from the US, you will find many options. However, are they all right for you? In this article, we will look into some of the best cities for young professionals to settle in.

What Are Some Of The Best American Cities For Young Professionals In 2022-2023?

Some of the best American cities for young professionals in 2022-2023 are:

1. Cambridge, Massachusetts

If you did not know already, Cambridge is famously known as home to the prestigious MIT and Harvard University. The university town is located across the Charles River, Boston, and is particularly known for its nightlife. You can get easy access to restaurants, bars, outdoor activities, health, and fitness, etc.

Most millennials prefer settling in Cambridge, making it a hip and young city. The only downside here is that the cost of living is quite high. On average, the rent here can go up to $1,656.

2. Arlington, Virginia

Arlington is located across the Potomac River from Washington, DC. It is a quaint town that is filled with young and working professionals. The town is known for easy access to outdoor activities, commute, health, and fitness, bars, restaurants, etc.

While the cost of living here is a bit high (on average, $1,802), the average household income can reach $105,120, which is more than enough for affordable living. Most of the population here are between 25 and 35 years old and has witnessed a rise in young newcomers by 6.2%.

3. Alexandria, Virginia

Another town from Virginia that has made this list is Alexandria, which is just a few miles away from Arlington. It is quite a popular urban town where you will find many federal government jobs. Therefore, if you are a young professional and looking for government-centered jobs, then Alexandria is a great place.

The town is also a historic center filled with restaurants, theaters, antique shops, etc. The neighborhood and streets are quite walkable. However, the only issue here is that the town has an expensive cost of living – with a median rent of $1,520. However, it should not be a problem since the average income can go up to $87,319.

4. San Francisco, California

San Francisco is one of the oldest and most popular places for young professionals looking for a new start. The city has it all – central location to the Silicon Valley, eclectic neighborhood, great food scenes, and a hip nightlife.

Thankfully, the cost of living here is not as high as the abovementioned ones. However, it is still quite high – at an average of $1,533. The site has also received poor marks for safety and crime. Therefore, it is suggested that you keep your guard up here.

5. Washington, DC

As you head down the coast from Cambridge, you will reach the nation’s capital – Washington DC – one of the most diverse and fun cities worldwide. The healthy population in the city does not exceed more than 700,000. Living in Washington offers a very urban feel, which is why it is perfect for young and working professionals.

Most people residing here would agree that you will get the best of both worlds – access to the city amenities and nature. Most of the areas here are very pretty. However, the downside of the city is that there is a significant difference between rich and poor areas.

6. Ann Arbor, Michigan

While Michigan might not be the first preference for new and young working professionals, Ann Arbor is one of the best places for new graduates to settle and work. The city is known for many positive aspects – access to nightlife, amazing outdoor activities, etc. Despite having a very suburban feel, it does have everything young professionals are looking for.

The cost of living here is much lower than the other places mentioned in this article – the rent does not go above $1,042 on average. However, the weather conditions are a bit more extreme, which is why the population count is also lower than in other cities.

7. Minneapolis, Minnesota

People of all ages prefer moving to Minneapolis, Minnesota, because of the city’s infrastructure. Most of the population here consists of young adults between the ages of 20 years and 34 years. Minneapolis is a hub for young professionals as well as college graduates. It is also home to some major corporations like Buffalo Wild Wings, US Bank, Target, etc.

Minneapolis also offers more affordable housing options than most American cities and towns. The city also has quite a unique population diversity and is filled with several water bodies. Even though the city is very chilly, it has created a distinct culture from the cold weather.

8. Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville is one of the best and top US cities for work. Apart from being known for its country music scene, the city is also popular for its Southern goodness – fantastic sports, great food outlets, and fun. Nearly 87% of the population here consists of young and middle-aged working professionals.

Nashville’s thriving local economy forms a central backbone for its wide array of universities and colleges. Therefore, many graduates prefer residing here after college because most companies have set up their hubs here, including technology, distribution, manufacturing, entertainment, education, and healthcare brands and organizations.

9. Madison, Wisconsin

Madison is another capital university town offering almost everything you get at Nashville; however, the cultural flair is very different. Apart from well-educated culture, Madison is also known for its fun and rich dining avenues.

Most of the population at Madison belongs in the mid-20s to the mid-30s. The city is also known for its great employment rate. The cost of living is also very low, along with high incomes. There are plenty of places that you can visit here at Madison, ranging from Lake Monona and Lake Mendota. However, you will have to be ready for the unpleasant cold.

10. Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas is one of America’s most affordable, fun, and clean places today. This is a town where you will find all the activities and amenities that you would find only in larger cities. Kansas is particularly known for its jazz music and barbeque scenes.

Kansas is known to be the grilled meat capital in the US. The town is also the birthplace of some of the greatest jazz legends in the world, like Big Joe Turner, Charlie Parker, etc. Today, you will find more than 50 barbeque restaurants and a rich musical scene. Almost a quarter of the population is under the age of 34 years because of various reasons – affordable rent, amenities, etc.

11. Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis is quite an underrated name for places where young professionals seem to settle the most. The downtown has still managed to hold on to its early 20th-century brick buildings, along with some of the country’s best-growing agricultural and sustainable scenes.

While the youth population is not as high as other cities in this list, Indianapolis is still known for its education, banking, etc. The place also has a low unemployment rate of 2%. The cost of housing is also quite low, and the city is filled with sports bars, music venues, art galleries, etc.

12. Tulsa, Oklahoma

If you are looking for easy living, cheap rent, open lands, and park spaces, then Tulsa is the place you need to look into. Another popular flyover town, Tulsa, is quite an attractive option for young professionals between the ages of 24 and 30 years.

Here, you can visit Gathering Place, the largest park in the state. You can also head over to various trails, sculptures, waterfront grounds, and restaurants, most of which are located on Route 66. Most of the residents here are well-educated and employed.

13. Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh has been known to be quite a favorite among millennials since 2014. It is quite a popular choice for younger folks who are looking for a better alternative than paying high rents on either coast. As opposed to most other cities in the US, the pace of life is slower here.

Raleigh prides itself on hospitality and is considered one of the more educated cities in the nation. The place is filled with universities. Thanks to its educational institutions, the culture here is very diverse. The rent cost is also quite low, and the weather is very pleasant, all of which makes it great for young people to settle in the city.

Final Thoughts

If you are a working young person that has found new work via various software, you should consider residing in any one of the cities that we have mentioned in this article. Like yourself, you will find the right people with whom you can connect. Most of these places also have affordable house rates, amazing venues to visit, great nightlife, etc.

