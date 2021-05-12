PSG: Neymar wants to play with Cristiano Ronaldo

News from European football as Brazilian superstar Neymar express his wish to play with 5 times Balon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Brazilian International Neymar signed for PSG in 2017 from Barcelona. The transfer made him the costliest player in the history of football transfers.

Although, wanted to move back to Barcelona after few unsuccessful campaigns. But the recent success at the PSG made him sign a contract extension until 2025. The 29 years old planning to retire from PSG.

Neymar wants to play with Ronaldo next

Neymar did few press conferences to announce his contract extension at the club. When asked, with whom he wants to play next. He expressed his wish to play with the legend, Cristiano Ronaldo.

He says that he has played with great players like Lionel Messi and Mbappe. But he didn’t play any game with Cristiano Ronaldo. He exposed that his biggest dream to win the world cup for his nation and to win the UCL for PSG

Neymar has revealed his wish to one day play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Future of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club has certainly come under big uncertainty. After the loss against AC Milan, Juventus might fall short of Champions League qualification.

With 3 Matchdays remaining, Juventus might head to UEFA Europa League next season. And a player like Cristiano Ronaldo will not want to compete for the sub-ordinate trophy.

Man Utd might not afford Cristiano Ronaldo amid the financial crisis. Will PSG owners listen to Neymar’s wish and offer Ronaldo to play at Paris? The option remains open for Ronaldo at PSG.