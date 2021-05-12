Koeman’s ‘substitution’ makes the future uncertain at Barca

News from La Liga as Ronald Koeman makes his future uncertain at Barcelona after a hideous substitution against Levante took away title hopes.

Barcelona lose hope to win the La Liga title this season, as they bottle clear lead against Levante. The 36th Match Day ended in a 3-3 draw, where Barca now has 76 points from 36 games.

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will play their 36th game tomorrow and on 14th May, respectively. A win with clear 3 points will make them pretty closer to La Liga title.

Levante are inexplicable in 2021.



They’ve taken 4/6 points from Atlético Madrid, 3/3 vs Real Madrid and 1/3 vs Barcelona. That’s an average of 2 points per game.



Against the rest of LaLiga, they’ve averaged 0.76 points per game.



🤯 — Sam Leveridge (@samleveridge) May 12, 2021

Barca gave away 2 goals lead because of one mistake

The game started with a good rhythm from Barcelona side. Blaugrana side opted for attacking football right from the start.

Youngster Pedri missed few chances in the opening 10 minutes. Lionel Messi scored the first goal, Pedri scored the 2nd goal, within 1st half of the game.

But one mistake cost them the whole La Liga race. Ronald Koeman subbed off Ronald Araujo for Sergio Roberto without changing the defensive formation.

The sudden change provided more chances to Levante, to capitalize in Barca’s half. Melero and Morales scored for Levante, within 5 minutes to make it 2-2 at 60th minute. Dembele scored the 3rd goal in the 63rd minute.

La Liga hopes receive a major setback as they drew at Levante.

Ronald Koeman sent out Oscar Mingueza and Riqui Puig to cover up the mistake. But things were too late. Leon scored the equalizer at the 82nd minute to strike Barca out of the La Liga race.

Ronald Koeman future Uncertain at Barcelona

Barcelona manager certainly can sense that his future might come under heavy scrutiny after his managerial error.

Ronald Koeman accepts the responsibility for the loss and certainly hopes that other teams lose points. Only a miracle can save Barcelona right now, only if both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid lose points in the remaining games.

With Lionel Messi's future at FC Barcelona still uncertain, Ronald Koeman could risk pushing him closer towards the exit door with a certain big decision. #SLInt



Read: https://t.co/bkaKah2MdC pic.twitter.com/2ITk5vLrpM — Soccer Laduma (@Soccer_Laduma) March 31, 2021

Ronald Koeman accepts the fact of losing the La Liga in the 2nd half of the game. He cannot certainly expect Barcelona bottling a 2-0 lead and ending up sharing points.

And the Barcelona team should also share the blame. Players like Pedri, Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest, Ilaix Moriba played their 1st La Liga of their career. They couldn’t handle the pressure to stay at the top.

Ronald Koeman will try to make the best out of Barcelona next season, only if he stays at Camp Nou.