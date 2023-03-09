Nick Cannon Won’t Find Out “Who’s Having My Baby” on TV—What Here’s He Made Up with Kevin Hart!

Nick Cannon has no problem laughing at his own expense, and Kevin Hart is always willing to assist him to set up a joke.

The father of twelve and the Fatherhood actor organized a viral scam on Tuesday when Cannon, 42, posted an advertisement for a new “show” titled Who’s Having My Baby?

In what is now known to be a false advertisement, a jubilant-looking Cannon made a joyful posture in front of two purple-illuminated women’s silhouettes and the bogus show’s title written in bold yellow with a baby emblem adorning the question mark.

A corner bubble displayed an image of Hart, 43, and identified him as the show’s host.

“We’re expecting…a new show on E! @kevinhart4real,” read the caption, which was also shared on Twitter by Cannon.

It turns out that this was only the most recent prank between pals; in February, Hart gave his friend a condom vending machine as a joke.

Then, on Wednesday, Hart announced the actual project via an Instagram post.

“Ok so…

“‘Who’s Having My Baby?’ was a joke, but #CelebrityPrankWars is our real show!” he wrote. Watch the premiere on @eentertainment on April 6th!

The post from Hart, who already hosts Celebrity Game Face on E!, also included a teaser video with Cannon stating, “There’s nothing that best friends do better than prank each other.”

Cannon and model Alyssa Scott had their daughter Halo Marie Cannon in December. (Halo Marie is his second child with Scott, with whom he also shares his late son Zen, who died of brain cancer at the age of five months.)

Cannon has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as 19-month-old twins Zion and Zillion and a 3-month-old baby with Abby De La Rosa.

In addition to sons Rising Messiah, 4 months, and Golden Sagon, 6, the All That alum is the father of daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, son Legendary Love, 7 months, with Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi, and daughter Onyx Ice, 4 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

After the birth of his twelfth kid last month, the presenter of The Masked Singer was asked if he will have any more.

Cannon told Entertainment Tonight, “Oh, sure, absolutely,” adding that additional children could still be in the cards.

“God chooses when we’re finished, but I believe my hands are full,” he stated. “And I’m so concentrated. I’m confined. But when I am 85, who knows? I could.”

Cannon stated that his first objective as a parent is to ensure that his children have a prosperous future.

“This is a boon, guy. “Hopefully, because of what I am able to do, my kids will be able to accomplish whatever they want to do; for example, if they want to become nuclear physicists, I know someone at an Ivy League university who I could contact,” Cannon said.

He said, “If they want to go into the military if they want to be artists if they want to be performers, we have the capability.” Let’s begin discussing it immediately so we may help make your dreams come reality.