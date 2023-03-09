Selena Gomez Shares Advice to Her Younger Self: ‘Appreciate the Face and Body You Have’

To Selena Gomez, self-love is paramount.

Wednesday, the actress, singer, and entrepreneur posted a video to the Instagram account for her brand, Rare Beauty, in which she conveyed the encouraging words she would tell her younger self.

“I wish I could go back in time and tell my younger self to love my body and face for what they are. You’re not expected to look like everyone else, but if you do, that’s okay; embrace your uniqueness “The video was released by Gomez’s cosmetics company in honor of International Women’s Day, and it features the 30-year-old singer.

The Only Murders in the Building actress may be seen donning a natural makeup look (glossy lip, wispy eyelashes), a white tank top, and gold hoop earrings.

The “Who Says” singer shared exclusive details about the making of Rare Beauty with Media back in December. In spite of Gomez’s initial apprehension, her line has grown very popular, particularly among the members of the TikTok beauty community.

For Gomez, “the conversation that we’ve sparked in the beauty sector” is her greatest accomplishment. With what we did, I believe we were breaking the norms, and I set out to build a brand that everybody could enjoy.

Gomez has recently returned to social media after taking a sabbatical due to rumors of conflict involving herself, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner.

The former Disney Channel star made a joke about having over-laminated her eyebrows on TikTok last month.

Earlier that day, Jenner had uploaded a photo to Instagram with the question mark “this an accident?” written across her brows. Gomez’s ex-wife, husband the founder of Rhode Skin, is married to Gomez’s ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul then posted a screenshot of what seemed to be a FaceTime call with the couple.

TikTok user who posted a video debunking the rumors that Gomez was the target of the messages gained widespread attention.

Jenner commented on the video in an effort to put an end to the speculations, saying, “This is a long shot. I have nothing but the highest regard for Selena, yet I have never even seen one of her eyebrow postings. You guys are creating value where none existed before. Indeed, this is just absurd.”

Gomez has only just recently returned to social media, with a cosmetics tutorial posted to TikTok only this week.

“We appreciate it and adore you guys so much. Thank you, each and every one of you, for being human. You provide inexplicable joy to my life “She posted a message to the guestbook.

Again urging her followers to “please, please be kinder and respect other’s mental health,” she ended her second comment with the words “please, please.”

She continued: “As much as my heart has been breaking, I truly wish the best for everyone. With all my affection.”