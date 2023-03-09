Mike Epps Breaks Silence on Loaded Gun Scandal: The Shocking Truth Behind Airport Security!

“I always carry money, so if you want to know why I carry a pistol, ask me. I was wearing jewelry when these guys were robbing individuals “stated Mike Epps in a video on Instagram.

After a loaded rifle was discovered in Mike Epps’ backpack at the Indianapolis airport, he is speaking out.

The handgun was discovered in the comedian’s backpack on Sunday as he was through a security check.

Epps stated in a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, “I would want to thank every one of my supporters. If you notice any negative commentary on a gun charge at an airport, I sincerely apologize.”

Epps mentioned his trip to Indianapolis and remarked, “My night was really long. I was performing in my hometown when I completely neglected to take my gun out of my backpack.”

He said, “I always carry money, so if you want to know why I carry a gun, ask me. I’m wearing jewelry, and these guys are robbing people in the street. So I just want to be clear that I’m not out here doing improperly. But I always carry a pistol with me because I need to defend myself. I occasionally lack security.”

Lastly, the Upshaws star said: “I just wanted to let you all know that I’m still feeling well. And regret that it occurred. I can only advise you to buckle up because the world is chaotic.”

He referenced a joke from his 2002 movie Friday After Tomorrow and added in the caption, “Thank you for your understanding. I’ve also heard that Baby D is looking for me 😂😂😂👍🏽.

#judgeby12notcarriedby6, #topflightsecurity.”

WXIN-TV, WTHR-TV, and USA Today all cited airport authorities in their reports that Epps was the subject of an airport police investigation after a potential handgun was discovered in his carry-on luggage on Sunday during a security check.

According to WTHR, police allegedly discovered a handgun with four rounds of ammo placed inside, but the firing pin was empty.

WXIN reports that Epps admitted to police that he had forgotten the revolver was in his backpack. After headlining a comedy event the previous evening at Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse with D.L. Hughley and Cedric the Entertainer, he was on the road.

Despite the fact that the pistol was seized, Epps was not detained, according to USA Today.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the decision about whether to prosecute Epps.

When asked for comment, a spokeswoman for Epps did not immediately provide anything.