Is Bella Ramsey a Lesbian? The Mystery of Bella Ramsey’s Sexuality!

Isabella May Ramsey is a British actress. She first gained widespread attention for her performance as the young noblewoman Lyanna Mormont in the 2016–2019 season of the HBO fantasy television series Game of Thrones. Since then, she has landed roles on other television shows, including as Mildred Hubble in the 2017 CBBC series The Worst Witch, the voice of the title character in the Netflix animated series Hilda (2018–present – as of 2023), and Jane Grey in the 2022 Starz drama Becoming Elizabeth.

She played the lead role in the 2022 period comedy Catherine Named Birdy and is currently playing Ellie in the 2023 HBO drama series The Last of Us.

Is Bella Ramsey a Lesbian?

According to an interview she gave to the New York Times, Ramsey explained that she does not care which pronouns are used when referring to her because she identifies as non-binary “When it comes down to it, I’m just a regular human being. Not being able to choose one’s pronouns without thinking about it is an annoying aspect of being gendered that I would rather go without.”

Ramsey calls herself a Christian and claims that her faith got her through her battle with anorexia nervosa. It was 2020, and she was spreading the word of God on her YouTube channel and associated Instagram account, both of which she dubbed United Hope. Ramsey is a talented musician who plays the guitar and sings.

Career

Lyanna Mormont, a character on the HBO fantasy drama series Game of Thrones, was played by Ramsey from 2016 to 2019. This will be Ramsey’s first acting credit. Fans and critics alike praised Ramsey’s performance as the feisty leader she portrayed in “The Broken Man” (season 6, episode 7). For her season finale appearance, she received similar praise, this time from The Hollywood Reporter, which dubbed her the show’s “breakout star” for the entire sixth season. Ramsey’s tenure as the character extended through seasons seven and eight of the show.

Ramsey earned the Young Performer category at the 2019 British Academy Children’s Awards for her role as Mildred Hubble in the television adaptation of The Worst Witch books, which aired in 2017. With mental health issues, Ramsey revealed on Instagram that she would be leaving the show in 2020. Lydia Page replaced her in the role for the show’s final season.

Ramsey, together with co-creators Luke Pearson, Kurt Mueller, and Stephanie Simpson, received the 2019 BAFTA award for best “Children’s Animation” for their work on the Netflix original series Hilda, for which Ramsey has provided the voice of the title character since 2018. The series premiered on 25 November 2020, and Ramsey’s first single, “The Life of Hilda,” was released on 14 December 2020, coinciding with the premiere of the second season. In the 80-minute movie special Hilda and the Mountain King, which debuted on December 30, 2021, she resumed her role as Hilda.

Alumnus of “Game of Thrones” Pedro Pascal will star opposite Ramsey in “The Last of Us,” an HBO adaptation of the 2013 video game, set to premiere in February 2021.