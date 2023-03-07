Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Still Live Together in L.A.

After the breakup of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, many are curious as to who will continue living in their Los Angeles apartment.

After news of Sandoval’s split from Madix, 37, following his alleged affair with fellow Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss broke on Friday, a representative for Sandoval told PEOPLE that the couple is “still living together” in the San Fernando Valley house.

The representative notes that “they own the house together,” and that determining the property’s future will take some time. “This isn’t going to be settled over the course of a weekend.”

The couple’s current residence was initially revealed by E! News.

According to property documents acquired by PEOPLE, the couple, who went public with their romance in 2014, spent $2.075 million in 2019 on a recently completed 4,334-square-foot home in the Valley Village neighborhood.

The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom, modern farmhouse-style home features smart home technology, a gourmet kitchen, and an immaculately landscaped backyard with a patio, pool, and spa, making it ideal for hosting large gatherings.

“We considered both fixer-uppers and [turnkey] locations, and since our move coincided with a particularly hectic period in our lives, we ultimately decided on the latter. Thank goodness we got to go where we wanted to and didn’t have to do anything but play! “In 2021, Madix shared their home-buying saga with Media.

“Sincerely, we would have been doomed otherwise. She continued, “I’m delighted at how we chose to do things and everything truly worked out for the best,” before revealing that her favorite part of living with Sandoval was spending lazy days in front of the TV.”

In an old interview, Sandoval said that the family’s favorite part of house-hunting was “a combined effort, which is fantastic because Ariana prefers quieter, more subdued music while I favor the funkier, louder styles. Combining these two trends allowed us to develop our own distinctive style.”

Madix told Media shortly after moving that she and Sandoval’s longtime friend Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor, and their respective spouses had all relocated to the same area of the Valley, dubbing the event the “Great Valley Migration.”

The group “has its own stuff going on, but we are also very, very, very involved in each other’s lives,” as Sandoval put it at the time. It’s still the same dynamic, even though we’ve moved from apartments to houses as the program has progressed, and everyone’s matured as a result.

According to 2021 statements made by Madix, the group’s permanent “home of the festivities at present. You may always count on us to be the place to satisfy all of your needs.”

Media reported on March 3 that the Vanderpump Rules stars had split up after 9 years of marriage.

A source claims that the reason for the breakup was Madix’s discovery of Sandoval’s alleged affair with co-star Raquel Leviss. “They had been having troubles for a while, but this was the final straw for Ariana,” the source claimed. She’s been through a lot, but she won’t take being treated badly anymore.

According to a production insider, “cameras are rolling right now,” so viewers can expect to see Madix and Sandoval’s breakup in season 10, now airing on Bravo.