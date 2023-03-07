Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Are Said to Have Been Involved in A Beverly Hills Car Accident!

After a car he was riding in hit a fire hydrant in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday night, Media has learned from authorities. The comedian is safe and uninjured.

Davidson, 29, and his 26-year-old actress girlfriend, ChaseSui Wonders, were reportedly in the car at the time of the accident, as reported by TMZ. TMZ claims that the actor was driving too fast for the conditions and lost control of the vehicle, which then went over the curb, collided with a fire hydrant, and crashed into the side of a house. According to TMZ’s reporting, nobody was hurt in the incident.

On Saturday night at approximately 11 o’clock, Lt. Christopher Coulter of the Beverly Hills Police Department verified to Media that officers responded to a report of a car colliding with a fire hydrant.

Coulter verified the presence of the Saturday Night Live star in the vehicle but did not specify whether he was the driver or Sui Wonders was a passenger.

Coulter mentioned the city had filed an accident report due to damage to city property.

Media’s request for comment to Davidson and Sui Wonders’ representatives went unanswered for some time.

In December, Davidson and Wonders were spotted at a New York Rangers game with Wonders’ co-star, Rachel Sennott, sparking dating suspicions. It all started on January 9 when the pair were spotted holding hands and holding each other while they waited for their food in a Brooklyn eatery.

The couple added fuel to the fire when they were spotted leaving Universal Studios Hollywood hand in hand on January 19. They were last seen together earlier this month in Hawaii.

In January, a close friend of Davidson told Media, “Pete and Chase Sui have been hanging around and having fun.” But, the friend also noted that “it doesn’t seem to be a long-term thing, though.”

Both Wonders and Davidson will be included in the upcoming Peacock series. They both appeared in Bodies Bodies Bodies.