Lea Michele Says that Her 2-Year-Old Son Ever Is “Not Completely out Of the Woods” After Being Hospitalized Recently!

Ever Leo, the son of Lea Michele, continues to make progress. Saturday, the 36-year-old Funny Girl actress provided an update on her 2-year-old son’s health, after he was admitted to the hospital earlier in the week for a “serious health condition.”

Michele said on Instagram Story that she was in costume as she returned to the Broadway stage following a break to help her son “Tonight, I’ll be back at Funny Girl. I’m thrilled to be back.”

“It’s been a very long week, and we’re still not fully out of the woods with our son. But he’s heading in the right path, and we’re quite grateful,” she added, before revealing that she had a cold since she hadn’t slept in a week.”

Michele ended, “But I’m so pleased to be back with my Funny Girl family.” “And I just wanted to thank everyone for the overwhelming amount of love and support this week. I truly appreciate it.”

Michele had announced her son’s health issues in a message on her Instagram Stories earlier this week, saying, “I’m so sorry, but I’ll be absent from @funnygirlbway today.”

She followed by displaying a photograph of her hand on Ever’s arm and stating, “We are at the hospital with our son, dealing with a terrifying health situation for which I must be present.”

“I’m very sorry. Please send us your love and courage “Michele added to the sentence.

Not long after, the Glee alum uploaded a photo of her child in a hospital bed clutching a stuffed animal.

“Thank you for all your good wishes over the past week,” she captioned the Instagram Stories photo.

“Soon, we will bring our son home from the hospital. Thank you to all of the incredible physicians and hospital staff “The message was completed, Michele.

Michele and her husband Zandy Reich share the name Ever. In July 2017, the couple was first romantically linked.

In April of the following year, Reich proposed to Michele with a four-carat elongated radiant cut ring that he personally created in collaboration with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.