The ’90 Day Fiancé’ Character Nicole Gets Physical with Mahmoud as Cultural Disputes Boil Over!

On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Nicole, and Mahmoud Sherbiny’s disputes have escalated into physical fights.

Nicole shoved Mahmoud in public on Sunday night’s show when he wouldn’t leave her alone following a fight.

It was a strange turn of events because earlier in the episode, the pair had experienced a pleasant moment while swimming together. Nicole set aside her own preferences and wore the full-body swimming suit as suggested by Mahmoud.

Nevertheless, things swiftly deteriorated when he allegedly made an offensive remark off-camera.

“As I approached Mahmoud, he was acting strangely, and I’d had enough,” she informed the cameras. When Nicole asked Mahmoud what was wrong, he remarked something close to “like you care anyhow,” Nicole explained. Nicole stated, “I have no idea why he said that, but I believe it was completely uncalled for.”

Related: Megan Fox Attends the Oscars Party Alone, and A Source Claims Mgk’s Engagement Is “Likely Over”

Nicole stormed out of the hotel as the 90 Day cast and crew hastily retrieved their cameras after their brief break. Mahmoud muttered as he pursued Nicole onto the street, “I don’t understand why you’re doing this right now.”

She responded, “Leave me alone, f—- you!”

Following this, there was much cursing and failed discourse, none of which helped Mahmoud understand why Nicole desired alone. “Your entire attitude and, like, everything about you,” Nicole stated, adding, “I’m tired of you constantly picking on me.

When Mahmoud repeatedly grabbed Nicole’s arm, she physically pulled back. It was sufficient for Mahmoud. He reprimanded her for touching him in a public area.

“Don’t do that to me, okay?” he shouted in response. Before the cameras, Mahmoud expressed his disgrace. “No way, if I had an Egyptian wife and she did it to me. No way is she going to yell at me in public.”

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Courtroom Attire Is Outstanding. Gwyneth, from Her $1,450 Boots to Her $595 Sweater!

After parting ways, Nicole recuperated in the hotel. But, Mahmoud would not permit her to brood in public. He recommended that they return home for a discussion. Once Nicole declined, he issued an ultimatum.

“You must make a choice. Would you like to go home and speak?” Mahmoud asked. In response to Nicole’s refusal, he stated, “So you want a divorce?”

Nicole could only respond, “I don’t want to be near you right now,” but Mahmoud reiterated she had two options: return home with him or file for divorce. “I shall hold my breath for five minutes. If you do not appear, we will divorce.”

Nicole’s response: “I don’t give an f—-. Anything you want to do”

Nicole did not appear to depart the hotel with Mahmoud; whether this indicates that they are officially divorcing is unknown.