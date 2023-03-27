What Really Happened to Chase Elliot? A Closer Look!

William Clyde “Chase” Elliott II is a professional stock car racing driver in the United States. He drives the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series and the No. 35 Chevrolet Silverado for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing part-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

What Happened to Chase Elliott?

Chase Elliott will be sidelined for several weeks as he recovers from a broken leg.

The 27-year-old NASCAR driver broke the tibia in his left leg in a snowboarding accident in Colorado and “underwent a successful operation” on Friday, Hendrick Motorsports reported in a news release, revealing that he will not compete in the NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas on Sunday.

“There is no schedule at this time,” stated Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports, in a statement regarding Elliott’s recovery, saying that it will likely take “several weeks” and that the team is working with Elliott’s doctors to learn more.

Drivers and Fans Extend Their Best Wishes for A Speedy Recovery to Chase Elliott

If he had not been injured, Chase Elliott would have delivered a spectacular performance. Last week in Fontana, California, he placed second in the series’ second race of the season. Elliott was involved in a collision during the previous week’s Daytona 500.

Chase is a second-generation driver, the son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott. Fans have voted the Georgia native five times as NASCAR’s most popular driver.

On Social Media, Fans and Fellow Drivers Wished Him a Swift Recovery.

Races

Elliott made his 24 Hours of Daytona debut in 2021, driving the No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac alongside Mike Conway, Pipo Derani, and Felipe Nasr. The car started on the pole, but various technical issues caused the team to fall 22 laps behind the leader during one of Elliott’s stints before quitting with four hours remaining owing to a gear failure.

Elliott participated in the 2021 season finale of Superstar Racing Experience at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. After starting fourth, he battled his father Bill for the majority of the second half before passing him to win; it was the second time the father and son had raced against each other since their initial encounter in 2013 at South Alabama Speedway.

Elliott participated in the season finale of the Superstar Racing Experience in 2022 at Sharon Raceway. After winning his second heat, he would duel Tony Stewart for the victory, ultimately prevailing.