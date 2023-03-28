Jordan Davis’ Pregnant Wife Kristen Debuts Bump in Short Dress at 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards!

Jordan Davis and his wife Kristen attended the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards with a special guest.

Kristen, 33, flaunted her baby bump in a skintight lilac little dress as she and her husband walked the red carpet at the awards presentation in Los Angeles on Monday, one month after announcing she was expecting her third child.

The attorney accessorized her attire with a pair of purple stilettos with huge jewel accents and a matching clutch.

Jordan, 34, walked with his arm around Kristen, wearing a striped blue and tan shirt that was undone at the top, layered under a black double-breasted suit jacket with faded trousers and brown leather boots.

Last month, the country artist, who was nominated for country song of the year, sang his song “Next Thing You Know” with the altered lyrics, “Next thing you know, you’re expecting a baby in June.”

He turned over to show his palm resting on his pregnant wife’s big tummy and added, “She became expecting. Baby number three is on the way. Is that how we say it, sweetheart? You’re pregnant, right?”

“Kristen chuckled as Jordan clarified, “We’re expecting. Again. The following instant.”

In addition to their 3-year-old daughter Eloise Larkin and 18-month-old son Locklan Joseph, the couple wed in 2017.

Last month, Jordan spoke to Media about spending time with his family while discussing his second studio album, Bluebird Days, which let him stop and enjoy life.

Jordan remarked, “I feel as though this album has helped me settle in.” “I’ve always been a man who is always moving on to the next thing, but when it comes to my children, I’ve discovered that speeding up time means spending less time with them. My wife and I are extremely privileged and fortunate, and we possess all we require. We do not need to search excessively.”

FOX broadcasts the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.