Why Prince Harry Will Not Visit His Brother Prince William and Father King Charles While in The United Kingdom!

Prince Harry has returned to the United Kingdom, but he is unlikely to see King Charles or Prince William during his stay.

On Monday, the Duke of Sussex, 38, made a surprise appearance in London, where he and other prominent personalities, including Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley, are suing Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL), publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, for illegal information collecting.

That was the first time Prince Harry had returned to the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September when he and Meghan Markle moved to California after standing down from their official positions. When his grandmother died at age 96, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were already in Europe for a series of charitable events.

Prince Harry reportedly traveled to London to demonstrate his support for the lawsuit and notified King Charles, 74, and Prince William, 40, that he would be attending the proceedings in the United Kingdom. Yet, it seems doubtful that Harry will encounter his father or brother throughout the journey.

During the school holidays, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are spending time with their three children away from their Windsor residence. While Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are off from school, the Prince and Princess of Wales normally limit their royal obligations and frequently flee to their country house in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

This week, King Charles was due to embark on the first abroad tour of his reign in France. Nevertheless, the trip was postponed due to the increasing violence of nationwide rioting.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, both 75, will arrive in Germany on Wednesday to complete their planned vacation.

It is unknown where Prince Harry will stay during his visit to the United Kingdom. Although a spokesman for Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this month that the pair was “asked to quit their house at Frogmore Cottage,” it is unclear when they will actually move out.

A source recently revealed to PEOPLE that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are unconcerned about being asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage and are not attempting to reverse the decision. The insider claimed that Harry and Meghan, both 41, are pleased to raise their two children, Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 1-year-old, in California.

It is also unknown whether Prince Harry and Meghan will return to the United Kingdom in May for the coronation of the King.

In a statement to The Sunday Times earlier this month, a spokesman for the couple said that the Duke had just received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation.

Nevertheless, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan added that their presence has not yet been confirmed. The statement stated, “An immediate decision on whether or not The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed at this time.”

On Monday, Prince Harry sat two rows behind the key attorneys in the High Court case and took notes while attentively observing the proceedings. At the conclusion of the four-day hearing, a judge will decide whether the matter should proceed to trial. Associated Newspapers contends that the complaint should be dismissed.

Prince Harry’s attorneys claimed in October 2022 that he was one of seven individuals who had “became aware of substantial and profoundly disturbing information that they were victims of heinous criminal behavior and severe breaches of privacy by Associated Newspapers.”

In their lawsuit, the claimants alleged that private investigators placed listening devices in their cars and homes, secretly recorded private telephone calls, paid police “with corrupt ties to private investigators” for sensitive information, used impersonation to obtain medical information from hospitals and care facilities, and used illicit manipulation to gain access to bank accounts, credit histories, and other financial information.

According to the BBC, Associated Newspapers refutes the charges, calling them “ridiculous smears.”