Megan Fox Attends the Oscars Party Alone, and a Source Claims MGK's Engagement Is "Likely Over"

Megan Fox took herself out on Oscars weekend. Fox, 36, went to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty alone on Sunday, following the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, while Machine Gun Kelly performed at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, in Dana Point, California.

Fox revealed a new brilliant red haircut and a plunging Miss Sohee Couture gown at the party, minus her engagement ring.

“She appeared quite joyful and buoyant. Very kind to everyone, “Fox is mentioned by an insider within the party.

Another source informed Media on Tuesday that Fox and MGK are still experiencing relationship issues.

“They are not yet complete. Nonetheless, the majority of their acquaintances believe that the relationship is likely ended. They’re simply not quite ready to call it yet “the source reports.

Fox’s solo appearance following the Oscars comes almost three weeks after a second source told Media that she and Kelly are “still not in a good place,” despite Fox’s return to Instagram and denial of romance rumors.

The actress totally canceled her Instagram account in February after hinting at a possible breakup with her musician fiancé, but she released a since-deleted post upon her return to the platform stating that there was no cheating in the relationship.

Fox added, “There has been no third-party influence of any type in this connection.” Now, you must let this tale die and let these innocent folks in peace.

In February, a source acquainted with both Fox and Kelly told PEOPLE that the Transformers actress originally suspected something was wrong and reacted emotionally.

“She has now posted that there was no infidelity, but she initially believed there was and is now reversing her position,” the insider said. “Her first post was unquestionably suggestive of infidelity. She regrets making everything so public, but she was really distressed at the time.”

“Their relationship is insane and intense,” the source added, “but it wouldn’t be surprising if they were back together by the end of the week.”

In February, Fox published a series of images of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit, which fuelled suspicions of a possible separation. This photo was captioned with lines from Beyoncé’s 2016 album Lemonade: “You can taste the dishonesty/all it’s over your breath.”

Fox and Kelly first met in March 2020 on the set of the independent film Midnight in the Switchgrass. Fox was proposed to by the musician in January 2022.