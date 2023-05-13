Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is Still Living with Ex Kroy: ‘it Will Obviously Get Complicated’ (Source)

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her now ex-husband Kroy Biermann are making their way through co-habitation with a new sense of normalcy.

PEOPLE has learned exclusively that the pair are “still living in the same house” following the announcement on Monday that the 44-year-old star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta had filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage.

The source said, “It’s easier for the kids for now.” “But also, neither wants to move and obviously it will get complicated.”

Related: Donald Trump Has Stated that He Will Appeal the Verdict in The Sexual Assault and Defamation Case of E. Jean Carroll!

They have four kids: Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9, their twin brother Kash Kade, 10, and their older brother Kroy Jagger, 11. Biermann also formally adopted Ariana, 21, and Brielle, 26, Zolciak-biermann’s eldest daughters, in 2013.

A source close to the reality star and her estranged husband previously told PEOPLE, “Everyone expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in.” This could be a precursor to a custody battle.

“Divorce is terrible, but the kids are going to have to go through this in a very public manner,” the insider explained.

The source further noted, “It’s really sad because he is a great dad,” in reference to Biermann, 37. However, they were both very involved parents, and everyone who knows them would agree that they should split custody equally.

According to paperwork acquired by PEOPLE, the former NFL player asked for sole legal and physical custody after the Bravo personality filed for divorce from Biermann after nearly 12 years of marriage.

Related: Chrishell Stause and G Flip Were Married Following One Year of Dating (Exclusive)

According to court documents acquired by TMZ, Zolciak-Biermann is seeking primary physical custody of her four children with Biermann, but the two will share legal custody.

Another source close to the mother of six previously told PEOPLE, “She’s not cutting the kids off from Kroy.” She really wants him to be there for them as a dad.

Even though the RHOA actress had been preparing for her divorce from her spouse of over 12 years for “a long time,” her friend told PEOPLE that the news still hit the family hard.

The buddy remarked, “They are a very close-knit family and this isn’t easy for any of the children.”

On Monday, it was reported that the reality star had divorced Biermann. According to court documents acquired by TMZ, the couple divorced on April 30. Zolciak-Biermann claimed in her paperwork that she and her husband had “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”