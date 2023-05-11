Donald Trump Has Stated that He Will Appeal the Verdict in The Sexual Assault and Defamation Case of E. Jean Carroll!

Donald Trump intends to appeal Tuesday’s court ruling that found him liable for sexually assaulting and slandering E. Jean Carroll.

The New York Times reported that the former president’s counsel, Joseph Tacopina, told reporters after the verdict was announced that Trump would appeal.

Tacopina added that the trial was “extremely biased” and that Judge Lewis A. Kaplan was biased against Carroll.

“There were events in this case that went beyond the pale,” Tacopina remarked. A fair prosecution is impossible in New York.

The Hill reported that Trump posted on Truth Social hours before the verdict that he would “appeal the unconstitutional silencing of me as a candidate, regardless of the outcome.”

“Waiting for a jury decision on a False Accusation where I, despite being a current political candidate and leading all others in both parties, am not allowed to speak or defend myself, even as hard-nosed reporters scream questions about this case at me,” Trump added, per the outlet.

In the interim, the opposing party has published a book falsely accusing me of rape and is working with the press.

This is the first time that Trump, who has been accused of sexual assault by numerous women, has been held legally accountable for sexual misconduct.

The jury also ordered Trump to pay the former Elle advice columnist approximately $5 million in damages, including $2 million for sexual abuse and nearly $3 million for defamation.

Carroll, who sued the former president under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which provides a one-year look-back window for survivors of sexual abuse to file claims that would otherwise be barred by the statute of limitations, brought rape and defamation claims against the former president, which were heard in a Manhattan federal court.

Trump continued to contradict all allegations made by Carroll, who stated on Today that she was “overwhelmed” by the ruling.

“I am awestruck. Carroll told host Savannah Guthrie, “I am overflowing with joy, happiness, and delight for the women of this country.”

“He was found guilty of a very serious charge,” she continued. “Sexual abuse is a very serious crime under New York law, and the jury determined that he committed it.”

She continued, “I didn’t even hear the money,” when she was awarded $5 million in damages in a civil case. “Money has nothing to do with it.” It pertains to reclaiming my identity.”