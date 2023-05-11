Chrishell Stause and G Flip Were Married Following One Year of Dating (Exclusive)

Chrishell Stause is wedded to G Flip! People confirm that the Selling Sunset actor and the Australian musician have consummated the knot.

Stause, 41, published an Instagram montage on Wednesday that included video clips of her and G Flip having fun together.

“Love rarely goes as intended… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Stause captioned the reel, which ended with a photo of the couple’s wedding.

The tune featured on the reel is “I’ll Be Your Man,” a new song written by G Flip about Chrishell.

A source told PEOPLE, “They discovered love in an unexpected place, but nothing has ever felt more real to them.”

Stause was still in a relationship with her Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim when she and G Flip first met on Halloween in 2021.

During an episode of the PEOPLE Everyday podcast, the Australian musician recalled the aftermath of their initial meeting with the actress.

Related: Jennifer Garner Says She Was “On the Brink of A Wardrobe Malfunction” in All of Her “Daredevil” Costumes!

“At the time, we were both with our ex-partners… Then, undoubtedly, we separated from our partners, and we just began chatting about random things,” they explained. Even though it may appear that we are from diverse parts of the world, we have discovered that we share many similarities. Sometimes we discover ourselves to be so similar.”

Five months after her divorce from Oppenheim, Stause confirmed her new relationship with G Flip during the Selling Sunset reunion episode in May 2022.

“Recently, I’ve been spending a great deal of time with a person who is extremely essential to me. They are known as G Flip. “Since they are non-binary, they use they/them,” she stated during the episode. “And they are an extremely talented musician.”

She continued, “It began because I was to appear in their video. And this chaotic love tale is the focus. I have a background in serial operas, and I enjoy acting. And given the nature of our work, I am not always able to do it. Initially, I said, “Of course, let’s do that!”

Stause was referring to the seductive music video for “GET ME OUT OF HERE” by G Flip. Throughout the video, the couple can be seen making out in a convenience store and exchanging ardent kisses.

“It was an extraordinary shoot with an incredible cast, including Chrishell as a co-star. “I’m proud to say that 80% of the crew working on the video is gay,” G Flip said.

In an interview with Vogue Australia conducted in February 2023, the couple recalled their first kiss and how Stause “definitely thought [she] was still straight.”

In February 2022, the special occasion occurred at a party held at Stause’s Los Angeles residence. “Chrishell got stood up, and then we ended up kissing,” G Flip recalls of the fateful night.

The star of Selling Sunset disclosed that she “definitely still believed [she] was straight at that party,” but she could not deny the strong attraction she felt for G Flip at that time. Her perspective on courting began to shift.

She told the outlet, “[It] opened my mind to the fact that I’m attracted to energy, not whatever physical thing people have in their heads.” “I don’t have a personality type.”

Related: Andy Stanley’s Tweet About the Accuracy of the Bible Is Heavily Criticized!

Since going public, the couple has maintained a long-distance relationship between Los Angeles and Australia, with Stause making several trips to Australia and G Flip spending as much time as feasible in California.

In December 2021, the couple celebrated Christmas with family and friends in Australia. In March, at the GLAAD Media Awards, G Flip joked that their fiancée won “Gay Real Estate Agent of the Year.”

On March 15, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Chrishell published a touching Instagram tribute. Including a photograph of G Flip grinning while holding a massive bouquet of red roses in a glass vase.

“❤️‍🔥 ❤️‍🔥 ❤️‍🔥 Our first year will be difficult to surpass, but here’s to attempting! I adore you babyyyyy 🥰 Stause wished @gflip a happy anniversary alongside the photo.

Meanwhile, G Flip shared a photo of Stause at a party wearing a white off-the-shoulder corset and black satin pants with the caption “365 days of adoration @chrishellstause.”

G Flip is scheduled to appear in the upcoming sixth season of Selling Sunset, which will premiere on Netflix on May 19.

When discussing appearing on the program with Vogue, they stated, “We could have kept everything quiet…” Stause then concluded their sentence by saying, “However… Then they will triumph. They will silence you and remove your voice.”

“Of course, we received messages of support, but the amount of trolling was unfathomable,” Stause added. “Every day, I see approximately three positive comments, followed by hundreds of vomit emojis and midlife crisis comments. It felt so weighty at first, like ‘What have you done?’ because it brought G’s life so much negativity.

In the Selling Sunset teaser trailer, Chrishell addresses the critics directly. People may believe I’m experiencing a midlife crisis, but I’m actually experiencing an awakening.