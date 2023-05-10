Jennifer Garner Says She Was “On the Brink of A Wardrobe Malfunction” in All of Her “Daredevil” Costumes!

Jennifer Garner divulged some of her character’s most spectacular outfits, including those of Elektra Natchios, and admitted that she nearly had a “wardrobe malfunction” while filming in the form-fitting garments.

Monday, while discussing her finest on-screen looks with Glamour, the 51-year-old actress recalled how her wardrobe for the 2003 film Daredevil nearly landed her in a sticky situation.

Garner divulged regarding her Elektra costumes, “I was always on the verge of a wardrobe malfunction.” There is not enough tape in the world to ensure the safety of this item.

She explained, “Every time I needed to urinate, I had to be cut out of my pleather pants and re-sewn into them, a 45-minute process, so I definitely held it.”

She added, “I used so many chicken cutlet breast substitutes to create Elektra’s breasts.” Everything was propelled upwards and outwards.

Due to the complexity of her costumes, Garner stated, “I had countless fittings for the Elektra costume.” Every Saturday, I would see costume designer James Acheson. I would don the disguise, then travel to his studio… He would gradually construct Elektra’s appearance on me.”

She added, “I was so involved with the fittings that I was able to advocate for myself in terms of what I would need to advance… I was already in stunt rehearsal at that point, and I was aware of the type of support I required in my shoes and in terms of flexibility, as well as the type of support I required in my trousers or whatever they were, in order to be able to fight. “I fought a lot.”

Beforehand, the Texas native reflected on the fashion in 13 Going on 30 (2004), which follows a 13-year-old in the 1980s whose birthday wish to be 30 years old in the present comes true.

Garner, who played Jenna Rink’s adult counterpart, said of costume designer and frequent collaborator Susie DeSanto, “She has such a beautiful sense of character, color, fun, and fashion, and she brought all of that to 13 Going on 30.”

“Everything I could have dreamed, she dreamed bigger, and everything I could have desired, she had plus ten alternatives that were even better at every fitting. We had a great time together,” Garner continued.

Garner, commenting on Christa B. Allen’s portrayal of the adolescent Jenna, stated, “Some of the color, neon, and joy made it into Jenna’s 30-year-old wardrobe. But she mostly drew from her own wardrobe, so it was a playful take on a more sophisticated color palette.”

She also revealed that 30-year-old Jenna’s iconic multicolored dress appeared on a background character in an episode of Sex and the City, and “nobody knew it was going to be a big deal,” Garner said.

Regarding the current location of the iconic garment, she conceded, “Who knows? Sadly, I do not own it.”