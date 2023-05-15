Chrissy Teigen Recognizes “Everyone” Who Helps Her “Be the Best Mother I Can Be”

Chrissy Teigen is enjoying Mother’s Day with her three children, and she is also thanking the people who have helped her become a good mother.

The Instagram posts by the 37-year-old cookbook author on Sunday honored the many people who help her and their husband John Legend raise their three children, Miles Theodore, 4, Esti Maxine, 4 months, and Luna Simone, 7 years old.

She titled the photo set, “Grateful for all the people who make it possible for me to be the best mother I can possibly be,” to express her appreciation to those who help her fulfill this role. I’ll never be able to express how grateful I am to have you as a part of our family and this house. We adore you.

Many people appreciated Teigen’s honesty and applauded her article with phrases like “Thank you for being transparent!” What a welcome change! The businesswoman and advocate for women’s health is used to having her parenting choices scrutinized. She has recently responded visually to vicious online rumors that she covertly hired a surrogate to give birth to Esti.

“Extremely realistic moon bump,'” Teigen, 37, jokingly captioned an intimate photo of herself taken on January 13 after she had a cesarean section.

The cookbook author said, “Obsessed with this comment,” referring to the weird allegation that Teigen was “born male” and “used something called a moon bump” during her pregnancy. The troll then added that they were also a “huge fan of Chrissy by the way.”

Teigen told PEOPLE why she was “so excited” to have her first cesarean section in March.

“I was quite pumped up about it because, like, ‘Yeah, I’ve done the vaginal thing twice. When asked about her prior births, she answered, “Let’s try this. As I’ve said before, “I really love surgery.”

“I like that I’ve seen both experiences,” Teigen continued.