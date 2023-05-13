Taylor Lautner Shares Romantic Wedding Video with Taylor Dome: ‘Six Months Down, Forever to Go’

Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome have been happily married for six months.

The 31-year-old actor posted an Instagram video on Thursday featuring several touching moments from his wedding day, which took place on November 11 at Epoch Estate Wines outside of Paso Robles, California.

Lautner adds to Dome in the video, “Taylor Renee, you are my best friend in this entire world.”

I simply can’t imagine my life without you. He proceeds to make light of the couple’s shared name by saying, “I will thank God until my last day on earth that he chose me, Taylor Lautner, of all people to give me, Taylor Lautner.”

“I have rarely if ever, met a couple like the two of you,” the officiant says to the pair in the video. The beauty and purity of what you have is undeniable. For all of us, it serves as a beacon of hope that fairy tales can come true.

Dome’s entrance and Lautner’s instruction to kiss the bride may be seen in the video as well.

‘Ladies and gentlemen, the time has come,’ the officiant says as the video comes to a close. “It gives me great pleasure to officially present Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Lautner.”

Both Lautner and Dome captioned the touching video, “Six months down, forever to go.”

While taking a break from acting, Lautner met the woman who would become his wife. “I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends,” he told PEOPLE in the past. The truth is that we were acquainted by my sister Makena. My future wife called me and said, “Dude, I found her.” Meet this chick, you absolutely must. And that’s where the story ends.

After declaring their love for one another to the world in 2018, Lautner proposed on November 11, 2021, in front of a fireplace adorned with rose petals and candles.

Lautner posted pictures of the beautiful proposal to Instagram with the caption, “And just like that, all of my wishes came true.”

On her own Instagram, Dome posted the same photo with the comment, “My absolute best friend…” I can’t wait until the rest of my life is spent with you.

The woman who recently married Lautner is a nurse. She thanked Lautner for his encouragement all through her education once she graduated in 2019.

“I appreciate you being there to pick me up when I was ready to give up. I appreciate the time you spent cooking for me even though I was too busy studying to eat. She thanked him in an Instagram post that included a photo of the two of them cuddling and a list of medical terminology and abbreviations that he had tried to pronounce.