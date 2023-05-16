Hoda Kotb States that Her Daughter Hope Is ‘Doing Much Better’ After a Health Scare, but That the Road Ahead Will Be Longer!

Posted by By Rubal May 16, 2023
After her most recent health crisis, Hoda Kotb’s daughter Hope Catherine is in excellent spirits.

Monday, the Today co-host gave PEOPLE an update on her three-year-old daughter at the Webby Awards in New York, where she won Best Interview/Talk Show Podcast for Making Space with Hoda Kotb.

Kotb, 58, told PEOPLE that Hope is doing significantly better. I believe she has a long road ahead of her, but she’s doing remarkably well.

The journalist who won an Emmy Award also told PEOPLE that Hope “is a happy child, which is the most important thing to me,” and that “she has a really supportive older sister.” Additionally, Kotb is the mother of her 6-year-old daughter, Haley Joy.

As for how to navigate the road ahead, Kotb said, “We have figured out a rhythm, and life throws you all kinds of curve balls, and it’s like, what do you do with it, and it’s funny because no matter what you’re going through if you look to the left or right, someone else is going through something much worse.”

“Therefore, we say count our blessings, let’s move forward, let’s have a really fun summer, and let’s just keep going,” she added.

After taking several weeks off from Today with Hoda & Jenna, Kotb revealed upon her March return that her daughter Hope experienced health complications that placed her in intensive care and the hospital.

“My youngest, Hope, was in the intensive care unit for a few days and in the hospital for about a week,” Kotb said on the March 6 episode. “I am ecstatic that she is home. She is back at home. I eagerly awaited the arrival of that day. And we are carefully monitoring her. I’m just so pleased.”

In a previous episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Kotb stated that her daughter’s diagnosis was “terrifying,” though she has not provided any additional information about the matter.

“She’s vibrant and brilliant,” the mother of two said of Hope, adding that she is “over the moon” to have her daughter at home.

