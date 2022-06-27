Scotus and Texas’ Abortion Laws Are “Really Embarrassing Me,” Megan Thee Stallion Says While Performing!

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking her mind to her native state. Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn 1973’s Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion, the Grammy Award winner, 27, criticized Texas’ 2021 abortion ban during her performance on Saturday at Glastonbury Festival.

Megan remarked, “Now, y’all know it wouldn’t be me if I didn’t take a moment to call out these stupid ass males. “Goddamn, I mean. Anything else you need? You all know that Texas is my home state, so right now it’s really embarrassing me.”

The large crowd began to “boo” the restricted law as she then gave it the thumbs down. She then led the audience in chanting “my body, my mother-ing choice,” adding, “And I want it on the record that the mother—ing hot girls and the beautiful lads do not support this bull— that y’all pushing for.”

Beyond Texas Governor Greg Abbott approved a strict abortion ban in May of last year, which forbade the operation after six weeks—before most women are even aware they are pregnant—performance Megan’s was scheduled to go place. The Texas Tribune reports that the state will likely pass a complete ban on abortion in the upcoming weeks.

On Saturday, Olivia Rodrigo used her Glastonbury performance to protest the most recent Supreme Court ruling. Before singing Lily Allen’s “F— You,” 19-year-old Rodrigo confessed, “I’m upset and afraid.” She continued, “So many women and girls are going to die because of this.” I wanted to dedicate the following song to the five Supreme Court justices who have demonstrated that they genuinely don’t care about freedom at all.

The 6-to-3 decision on Friday overturned nearly 50 years of precedent and granted states the authority to enact their own abortion-related laws. Following the SCOTUS verdict, the governors of Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, and South Dakota implemented “trigger bans,” which effectively outlawed abortion in those states.

Since then, demonstrations have taken place around the nation, and President Joe Biden has denounced the decision, calling it the “fulfillment of an extreme ideology and a catastrophic blunder by the Supreme Court.”

Following the SCOTUS opinion’s disclosure to Politico last month, the decision was made. Since then, a CNN survey has revealed that 66 percent of Americans oppose overturning Roe v. Wade.

