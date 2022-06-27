Carl Nassib pledges $100,000 to a project for LGBTQ youth mental health.

Carl Nassib is once again supporting his LGBTQ+ community. In honor of Pride Month, the 29-year-old Las Vegas Raiders player has given an additional $100,000 to support LGBTQ youngsters. It happens a year after Nassib came out as gay, becoming the first active NFL player to do so.

“Happy Pride Month to everyone, please. A kid is currently stating, “I’d rather be dead than homosexual,” therefore I want to remind people why Pride is important to me “He stated in a video taken on Sunday in New York City. I’m teaming up with The Trevor Project once more and matching all donations up to $100,000 because of this.

According to their website, The Trevor Project is a national organization that was established in 1998 to offer crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ people under the age of 25. After making the Academy Award-winning short film TREVOR, a coming-of-age tale about a gay 13-year-old boy, the group’s founders, producers Peggy Rajski, Randy Stone, and writer/performer Celeste Lecesne, gave it the name.

In his video shared on Instagram on Sunday, Nassib said, “I truly hope you guys join me in supporting this amazing organization and supporting these young kids. We are extremely appreciative of Carl for his public commitment to supporting LGBTQ youth’s mental health, said Amit Paley, CEO & Executive Director of The Trevor Project, in a statement to PEOPLE.

He stated, “Carl has motivated others to accept and support the LGBTQ persons in their lives, live their own truth, donate to The Trevor Project’s life-saving goal, and live their own truth.” According to our research, more than 80% of young people say that LGBTQ celebrities have a positive influence on how they feel about being LGBTQ. In order to empower LGBTQ youth and help them envision a successful future, we need more heroes like Carl, Paley said.

Nassib Made History in June of Last Year when He Came out As Gay



“I want you to know that I’m actually not doing this for attention because I’m a pretty private person. Simply put, I believe that exposure and representation are crucial “In the subsequent segment of the Instagram video, Nassib added. “I genuinely hope that one day, films like these and the entire coming out process are just not necessary,” said the speaker.

He added in a written statement that was posted that he feels an “immense responsibility to help in any way [he] can, but until then, you know, I’m going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting, that’s compassionate, and I’m going to start by donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project.

In his message, Nassib also said that he was “particularly grateful to have had so much support when many who came before — and many even today — do not.” He remarked, “I stand on the shoulders of giants, amazing people who paved the road for me to have this opportunity.” I am enthusiastic to learn about the history of the brave LGBTQ community and to contribute to the battle for acceptance and equality.

The NFL said on social media when the news broke that they would match Nassib’s $100,000 donation. Since then, several people and organizations have imitated this example, such as Booking.com, which matched the gift, and Penn State University’s head football coach James Franklin, who declared he would give $10,000 on behalf of a former player.

