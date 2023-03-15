Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay May Attend ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion if 1 Zooms and They Don’t Talk!

It seems unlikely that both Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay would attend the forthcoming Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion.

Leviss, 28, and Shay, 37, allegedly engaged in a physical altercation on March 2 after Shay discovered that Leviss had been having an affair with co-star Tom Sandoval for several months.

Due to the fact that Sandoval, 40, had been dating co-star Ariana Madix for nine years, the announcement was a tremendous surprise. Leviss has since been granted a restraining order against Shay, who she claims hit her in the face once the infidelity was disclosed, and the two are no longer together.

Nonetheless, the ensemble is now filming season 10 of the iconic Bravo series, which will be followed by a much-awaited reunion. Shay’s attorney tells Media that if Leviss, whose birth name is Rachel, does not withdraw her restraining order, recording the reunion could be difficult or impossible.

Attorney Neama Rahmani explains, “The temporary restraining order bans Scheana from being within 100 yards of Rachel, so they cannot both be physically present during the reunion.” Rachel has not only deceived her friends, but she has also destroyed this reunion, which cannot occur in any meaningful sense as long as this order remains in effect.

“There is actually no process to change this form of temporary civil restraining order prior to the hearing, so the reunion, or at least having them all there in person, is in peril,” Rahmani explains.

A representative for Leviss did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, and PEOPLE was unable to reach a representative for Bravo for comment.

Even if one calls in virtually, the two costars are prohibited from communicating with one another, according to Rahmani. “Potentially, one of them may Zoom in and appear digitally, but Scheana cannot contact Rachel directly or through an intermediary,” the attorney explains.

According to Rahmani, Shay, and Leviss may be able to shoot in person if the reunion date is changed or the restraining order is lifted.

Now, the reunion is slated to be taped on March 23, while a hearing for the restraining order is set for March 29. This hearing could result in the order becoming permanent.

It occurs on the later of the two dates “Scheana plans to present her witnesses and proof, as well as expose Rachel’s deceit. And she’s happy to have her day in court and have the judge hear all sides of the story because the court has only heard one side so far,” Rahmani says.

Rahmani feels that until then, Leviss and Shay will “need to record the reunion separately or remotely.” He continues, “She has made a mess for both her pals and the show.”

Us Weekly formerly published Rahmani’s thoughts on the VPR reunion.

Last week, Media confirmed via court documents that the Los Angeles Superior Court granted Leviss’s request for a temporary restraining order against Shay.

Leviss reported in her lawsuit that she sustained injuries during the alleged incident with Shay at approximately 1:30 a.m. on March 2.

The Bravo personality said she was pushed against a brick wall, resulting in an injury to the back of her head, before Shay “punched me in the face, injuring my left eye.” As a result of the assault, she had “a black eye, a cut/scar to her left eyebrow, blurred vision, and swelling to her left eye.”

Leviss alleged in the petition that Shay is not displaying remorse for her conduct after hearing from their shared friends and coworkers: “[They] are telling me she doesn’t regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she discovered further mental pain was caused to Madix.”

In her court declaration, Leviss also submitted photographs of her injuries, which were posted by TMZ. In addition, she included a copy of Shay’s most recent Instagram post, which featured a selfie of her and Madix and the comment “Always had your back! #TeamAriana.”

In the filing, Leviss highlighted the punch emoji by circling it twice.

Once the temporary restraining order was issued, Shay rejected the charges through Rahmani’s statement to Media.

Rahmani stated, “This entire case is fiction by a renowned liar and fraud who has betrayed those closest to her.” “Scheana has never punched Rachel. The alleged dark spots around her left eye have been present for months.”

“Both Scheana and other cast members wish to have no further involvement with Rachel,” the statement said. “The judge has only heard one side of the tale, and we look forward to presenting the whole truth at the hearing on March 29.”