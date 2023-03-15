AI Writes Novels Faster Than Humans—Why That’s a Problem?

The next book you purchase might have been authored by artificial intelligence (AI), which some experts believe is detrimental to creativity and precision.

Online bookshops are being overrun by AI authors. According to a recent report, ChatGPT was listed as the creator or co-author of over 200 e-books in the Amazon Kindle store as of mid-February, including “How to Write and Generate Content Using ChatGPT,” “The Power of Homework,” and the poetry collection “Echoes of the Cosmos.”

John T. Behrens, a professor of the Practice of Digital Learning at the University of Notre Dame, told Lifewire in an email interview that these systems are intelligent in the sense that they are excellent at mimicking the patterns of words humans use, but not so intelligent that they can check for appropriate meaning, use, or specific facts. “For that, we still need humans.”

AI Writers

Writing and publishing a book on Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing shop is made simple using AI software. According to Reuters, there are numerous online courses on how to use AI to be published.

The writing produced by new AI-based technologies, such as ChatGPT, “sounds substantially like language produced by people,” Behrens claimed. “These algorithms are notably helpful as writing aids to propose wording or to build the initial draft of a paragraph, but the created content can be connected to make chapters or even books,” the authors write.

The appeal of AI writing software, according to Bob Rogers, CEO of data science business Oii.ai, is speed.

It took him four years to write his prior AI book with human co-authors, he claimed. “ChatGPT, an AI Expert, and a Lawyer Go Into a Bar” is my most recent book. It “takes a weekend” to study the evolution of creativity and communication.

According to Hruy Tsegaye, the CEO of Mindplex Media, an online magazine and showcase for AI products, one reason why AI fiction is becoming more popular is that readers’ standards have been lowered. He claimed that people are spending more time watching videos than reading books.

Video is driving the decline of writing as an art, he continued. “Content needs to be succinct and entertaining since the audience’s attention span has decreased, and chatbots can absolutely help with that—but at the expense of quality.”

AI software may be useful in certain situations, according to Behrens. It can speed up the writing process and give readers more content when used as a writing tool to assist an author in coming up with new ideas or looking for an alternative way to present information the author is familiar with. But, he went on to warn that “if it is being utilized as a substitute for human writing or editing, it might lead to highly uninteresting or even absurd or harmful contents that would be awful for readers.”

According to Rogers, the speed and clarity of AI software like ChatGPT could be a benefit. Since it may express any piece of writing in a variety of ways, it can also be utilized to provide diversity to non-fiction writing.

The major issue, he continued, is that ChatGPT writing is bland and lifeless. It won’t take a position or give a story a twist, so authors still need to add their own flair to avoid writing that is uninteresting and unoriginal.

Cheat or Tool?

Despite how quickly AI writing software is developing, Rogers believes that human authors will likely always be needed to produce fiction and high-caliber non-fiction.

“The biggest challenge is that ChatGPT writing, simply put, lacks flavor and spark.”

It will take the place of a lot of mid-tier writing, such as social media postings, for instance, as they typically only contain one or two important pieces of information, the author continued. “A good variety of content may be produced by letting ChatGPT come up with a few alternative methods to communicate that information. Another illustration would be report copy, where the text frequently adheres to predetermined standards and is simple to produce using ChatGPT.”

Behrens, however, predicted that AI-based technologies will increasingly support human authors. AI can be compared to an autocorrect feature.

“We currently use AI-based grammar and spell checkers that replace a small portion of the writing process. We can envision this gradually expanding to longer texts, “Said he. Unfortunately, these systems still rely on people to judge if the words convey the intended meaning and need human editing.