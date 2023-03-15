Bindi Irwin Claims She Sees a “New Me” on “Journey Towards Greater Health” Following Endometriosis Diagnosis!

Bindi Irwin has a positive outlook on her health. A week after disclosing she had been diagnosed with endometriosis, the 24-year-old Australian naturalist provided an update to her supporters.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, Irwin posed in bed with a bunch of flowers while wearing a smile and casual attire. Her eyes were closed and she had a grin.

“Healing ✨ I have spent the past week reading your wonderful messages and inspiring accounts of overcoming endometriosis “Irwin started off the caption. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for sharing.

Looking ahead, the mother of one remarked: “On the path to improved health, I can now envision a new me. I can’t wait to be able to devote my entire attention to my family and the conservation work that we are so enthusiastic about. Sending you my love and light.”

Related: Halle Berry Tears up As She Presents Michelle Yeoh with A Historic Prize at The 2023 Academy Awards!

The Heavens! Last Tuesday, the It’s the Irwins star revealed to her fans that she has endometriosis.

She shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed and confessed she wasn’t sure if she wanted to discuss her condition publicly, but finally felt compelled to share her tale for the benefit of other women in need of assistance.

“I have fought for a decade with insurmountable exhaustion, agony, and nausea. Attempting to maintain a bright attitude and conceal discomfort has been an arduous journey. Throughout the past decade, there have been several tests, doctor visits, scans, etc “Irwin contributed to the composition in part. “A doctor informed me that it was simply something that women deal with, and I gave up trying to function despite the discomfort. I was unable to discover answers until a buddy, @lesliemosier, assisted me in reclaiming my life. I opted to undergo surgery for endometriosis.”

She stated that during the operation, 37 lesions and a chocolate cyst were discovered.

In the same tweet, she requested that people “be kind” while inquiring about the possibility of her and her husband, Chandler Powell, having another child.

Related: Man in Florida Accused of Killing Girlfriend During Argument and Then Burning Her Body to Cover His Tracks!

“From the outside peering in through the window of someone’s life, everything may appear to be going well, but this is not always the truth. Please be considerate and take a moment before asking me (or any woman) when we will have more children. With everything my body has been through, I am extremely grateful for our beautiful baby. She feels like a miracle to our family “Irwin said of her and Powell’s 2-year-old daughter Grace Warrior this month.

In response to his wife’s endometriosis diagnosis, Powell, 26, also posted a touching letter to his wife on his Instagram account.

“You motivate me to be as courageous as possible in every part of my life. Seeing how, while being ravaged by endometriosis, you persevered through the pain to care for our family and continue our conservation efforts is something that will forever motivate me “He wrote next to a photograph of the couple. “The best gift is knowing that you are completely rid of endometriosis following surgery. I cannot wait to begin this new journey with you.”

“Thank you. For every use. I adore you and Grace with my entire being “Irwin left a comment beneath the post.

Irwin joins a series of celebrities who have discussed endometriosis in an open manner. Lena Dunham, Halsey, Julianne Hough, Amy Schumer, and Padma Lakshmi have also previously discussed their experiences.