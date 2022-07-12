R. Kelly And Alleged Victim Joycelyn Savage Engaged? Here Is All The Information You Need

R. Kelly And Alleged Victim Joycelyn Savage Engaged!

In a letter urging for a more merciful punishment for the convicted sex trafficker, one of his alleged victims stated that R. Kelly is engaged to her.

The 26-year-old revealed in the letter, which Page Six received, that she is Robert Kelly’s fiancée on June 13: “My name is Joycelyn Savage.

“I’m writing this letter in support of Robert ahead of his sentencing so I can tell the court that I’m not the victim the government has made me out to be,” the writer writes.

One of Kelly’s two live-in lovers, Savage, gushed in the letter about her connection to the 55-year-old “I Believe I Can Fly” singer, claiming they have a “deep love” and “special connection.”

Robert is not the monster the government has painted him as she continued. “The Robert I know is incredibly nice, kind, and compassionate. He has always made sure to take care of me and any other woman he was with, at the end of the day.

Kelly is a “all-around incredible person,” according to Savage, who “takes any opportunity he can to help those in need.” Savage went on to commend Kelly’s moral character.

After that, the aspiring singer refuted the claims made against the disgraced R&B artist, saying that “the things that have been said about him, with me and other women being held against our will is absolutely untrue.”

I’m completely in love with Robert, and I find it heartbreaking that the government has

fabricated a story about me being a victim,” she said. Because I’m an adult woman who can speak for herself, I wanted to give the court this letter.

Even though Savage entered a guilty plea, Kelly was given a 30-year prison term on June 29 for one count of racketeering and eight counts of breaking the Mann Act, which forbids the transportation of “any woman or girl” across state lines for any “immoral purpose.”

Savage has consistently defended Kelly in the face of numerous accusations of his predatory conduct and abuse, many of which were exposed in the shocking docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.”

The Atlanta native, who first met Kelly when she was 19 years old, asserted in March 2019 that her parents invented the allegations against the Grammy winner as payback because they “didn’t agree” with a recording agreement they had. Instead, they were motivated by money and scams, she claimed.

But by November of that year, rumors circulated that Savage had started bringing her own allegations of assault against Kelly to the for-profit membership website Patreon.

She reportedly said, “It was me being delusional why would someone claim to love to keep me locked up like some damn animal.”

Later, in December 2019, Savage denied being the person behind the account, saying someone had been using her identity.

She hasn’t posted about her engagement to Kelly on her Instagram page, but she isn’t very active there.

Her parents have raised questions about whether the proposal was actually made.

They expressed to TMZ on Monday that they thought it was “odd” that Savage did not testify about the engagement under oath but instead “slipped” it into a letter to the court. They spoke through their counsel.

Kelly’s representative could not be reached right away for comment.

The vocalist of “Ignition” has previously wed twice. In the middle of the 1990s, when she was 15 and he was 27, he had a brief and unlawful marriage to his late protégée Aaliyah. After that, from 1996 to 2009, Kelly was wed to the dancer Andrea Lee.

