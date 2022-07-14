Crime Minds Is Back! Reports State that the Show Is Chosen by Paramount+ for a Limited Series Revival.

“According to reports, the anticipated revival would star original cast members Joe Mantegna, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster, and Kirsten Vangsness.”

The verdict is in regarding a Criminal Minds return, and the news is positive!

As fans and cast members alike call for additional episodes of the Behavioral Analysis Unit, the popular procedural, which finished in 2020, has been tossed around the internet and beyond.

These cries are now being heard. According to TV Line and Deadline, the program will reportedly make a limited series resurrection on Paramount+.

The ten episodes will continue the storylines of popular characters, the crimes they investigate, and the lives they lead outside of the unit, according to the publications.

There is no confirmed premiere date as of yet.

The request for response from PEOPLE was not immediately answered by a Paramount+ representative.

Joe Mantegna, who is best known for his role as David Rossi on Criminal Minds, appeared to be celebrating the news on Tuesday by uploading a picture of himself on a sound stage with a major tease in the caption.

“Just a quick checkup today for a project. #criminalminds “He composed.

According to the sites, in addition to Mantegna, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster, and Kirsten Vangsness will also make a comeback. But it’s not anticipated that Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney would appear in the short-lived series.

The website for the crime drama series states that it “revolves around an elite team of FBI profilers who analyze the country’s most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again,” Jeff Davis conceived of and directed the long-running CBS program, which debuted in 2005. Before ending, it aired for 15 seasons.

The latest resurrection appears almost a year after Brewster responded to a fan who asked when the show will return.

“No, and tragically, we believe it to be gone. If there is any progress, I’ll let you know, but it looks unlikely. That’s unfortunate, “Tweets Brewster.

According to CBS’ EVP of current programs Amy Reisenbach, Criminal Minds will return for one last season “it is the classic CBS hit. We are very happy we could broadcast it.”

“When it comes to air quality television, it speaks to everything we do well. It has been successful for ABC (Studios) not only on television but also online, in syndication, and worldwide “Reisenbach threw in.

