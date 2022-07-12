On the set of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Chris Hemsworth and his daughter India Rose shared a special “superhero” moment.

The Gods as a family! Chris Hemsworth has posted behind-the-scenes pictures from the Thor: Love and Thunder set, some of which feature his daughter India Rose Hemsworth.

After the superhero movie debuted at the box office on Friday, July 8, the 38-year-old Australian took to Instagram to share a few never-before-seen images from the series.

He captioned the carousel of pictures on Sunday, July 10 with “Here’s two pics of me and my daughter.” I adore her as a superhero.

Hemsworth can be seen towering over his young daughter in the first photo, which was taken almost ten years ago, while dressed as Thor. A film clapper is held out in front of them in the second image, which was taken on the Love and Thunder set and shows the Extraction actor cradling India, who is now 10 years old, in his arms.

The actor posted an emotional message along with a picture of his daughter India, who was a baby when she first visited the Thor set eleven years ago, and another shot of her from their time filming Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth stated in the images’ captions: “I’ve included two photos of my kid and I. She was on set for the first time on one of the films 11 years ago, and Thor: Love and Thunder was the most recent. She is my preferred superhero.”

