Exclusive Clip: Jordan Carlos’ Jayden Gets an Interesting Proposal From Jordan Carlos

When you’re trying to make it on your own and your elder brother or sister is gleaming like a diamond, it might be difficult. But Phoebe, from Everything’s Trash, adores Jayden, her older brother.

When her brother, Jayden, runs for office, Phoebe, from 2 Dope Queens, is compelled to embark on an adulting “journal-journal” that will follow a fictionalized version of herself, also named Phoebe. Only ET has a sneak peek at the family dynamics at play.

On Phoebe’s podcast “Everything’s Trash,” Jayden, played by comedian Jordan Carlos, makes an appearance. For eight years, he worked as a nonprofit lawyer before going to Columbia Law School to get his foot in the door.

Jayden smiles warmly as the caller informs him, “I’m not going to lie, I didn’t know much about you, but you seem cool.” The caller continues, “Wanna thank me with your mouth?” before hanging up.

Toccara Cash’s Malika, Phoebe’s bestie and podcast co-host, and Jayden all react with amused disbelief at the encounter, but, as the 30-something observes, “She goes about her business as usual. As far as I know, this is how my fans feel about me.”

Phoebe and Malika joke that the Obamas will make an appearance at Jayden’s kickoff party, which gets them all giddy. Malika quipped, “Sasha and Malia are actually catering.”

However, before Jayden can quickly shut down the jokes, his impression of former US president Barack Obama declining the invitation is very amazing! (Hat off to Carlos!)

Jordan Carlos Even though Everything’s Trash is based on her book Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay, Robinson also acts as executive producer of the series based on her book.

“Relying on her friends and close-knit family to help her figure out adulthood,” Phoebe goes through all kinds of comedic messes in the trailer, including trying to make an event in her morning-after clothes; developing feelings for her hook-up (played by Brandon Jay McLaren); dealing with the passively aggressive irritating duo in the podcasting room next door, and possibly being attacked by an owl.

Typical millennial antics, if you will. At 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 13, the series will premiere its first two episodes.

