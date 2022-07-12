I Thought I Was Invincible: J Lo's Biggest Wellness Breakthrough

In the most recent issue of her newsletter “On the JLo,” Jennifer Lopez revealed that she suffered from severe exhaustion-induced panic attacks in her late twenties and that they impacted her life forever.

“I was in my late twenties and I thought I was invincible,” Lopez wrote to her email subscribers, according to People. The singer recalls barely getting any sleep in the early days of her career because she was working long days on set and spending most of her nights in the recording studio, not to mention appearing on television and in movies.

Up until “I was sitting in a trailer and all of the effort and stress that came with it, along with not enough sleep to heal mentally, caught up with me,” as the saying goes

However, at the time, she didn’t realize she was having a panic attack because she described feeling “physically paralyzed” and “couldn’t see well.” There were times when Lopez felt as though she had gone insane.

An on-site security guy was able to get her to the doctor in time. “Asked if I was going insane, the doctor said yes. ‘No, you aren’t crazy,’ he said. You should get some shut-eye.”

When worry and other stressors are present in addition to sleep loss, it’s possible that sleep deprivation will lead to panic episodes (such as, you know, a hugely expanding career in the spotlight).

Lopez's doctor advised her to get seven to nine hours of sleep a night, avoid drinking coffee, and prioritize her workouts if she was going to do this much work, which she did.

As her career began to take off with the release of her debut studio album “On the 6,” she also launched her lifestyle brand and began working on her film career. As she admits, “I utterly neglected my own self-care needs.”

“I learned how serious the repercussions may be of ignoring what my body and mind required to be healthy—and that’s where my road to wellness began.” As a result, the “Marry Me” star has turned her attention away from “anti-aging” in favor of “living a healthy and balanced life.”

However, Lopez confesses that her timeless appearance is a nice result of prioritizing sleep for the past two decades. "Wow!' is a phrase that comes to mind when I first awaken in the morning. What a difference 10 years makes!"

Let J Lo’s huge life lesson motivate you to finally commit to getting that eight hours of sleep every night, whether it’s for the skin benefits or the general wellness bonuses.

