New Harley Quinn Season 3 Teaser Trailer Is Here! “Big Changes” And “Harlivy Romance,”

After a two-year break, the adult animated series returns with all-new episodes as it continues to chronicle the mayhem and lunacy of Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco).

The HBO Max series released a trailer ahead of its July 28 return date, giving fans a sneak peek at what’s to come, including a look at Quinn’s romance with Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), aka “Harley,” as the two embraces being Gotham’s new power couple and the addition of Nightwing, voiced by What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén.

Joker (Alan Tudyk) predicts that “big changes are going to happen!” on top of all that. In addition to returning to Gotham, Harlivy reunites with their ragtag team of misfit villains — King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Tudyk), and Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) — as they work out the kinks in their relationship while Ivy also works toward her dream of transforming their city into a plant-based paradise.

Before the show’s premiere, Cuoco told ET that the show is “filthy,” saying that they compete for how many swear words they can spew per episode. “We get to ping pong a lot of light comedy, foul words, and nasty business,” Bell continued.

Quinn, Ivy, and others are expected to push the boundaries of what’s seen on TV in the DC Universe in season 3. ET was told that Guillén’s character Nightwing’s “return” to Gotham will be met with mixed emotions from Batman (Diedrich Bader), Robin (Jacob Tremblay), and the rest of the cast. “There’s a lot of tension,” he remarked.

On Thursday, July 28, the third season of Harley Quinn premieres with three episodes, followed by one episode per week through September 15.

