Amy Winehouse’s biopic Back to Black will be Direct by Sam Taylor-Johnson

Soon, the life of Amy Winehouse will be featured on the big screen.

Back to Black, which bears the name of the late singer’s second and final studio album, will be directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, who previously worked on the first film in the well-known Fifty Shades of Grey series.

Taylor-Johnson, 55, shared a tweet from Deadline, which broke the news, saying in the caption, “This is a dream movie to helm,”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the screenplay was written by Matt Greenhalgh, and Studiocanal is producing it with Tracey Seaward, Alison Owen, and Debra Hayward. Additionally, Winehouse’s estate has given the initiative its complete support.

RELATED POST: Photographs Showing Shiloh Jolie-Evolution Pitt’s Through the Years

According to Deadline, the biopic will reportedly cover Winehouse’s life from her modest beginnings as a small-town jazz singer in North London to her several Grammy Awards after delivering top-charting songs like “Rehab” and “Back to Black,”

In July 2011, Winehouse, at 27 years old, passed away from alcohol poisoning at her London residence.

After her terrible death more than ten years ago, there have been numerous attempts to make a movie on the late singer. One such effort was made by Halcyon Studio last year and was intended to be based on Daphne Barak’s 2010 book, Saving Amy.

The idea for a series of feature films hasn’t yet materialized, but Asif Kapadia’s documentary Amy, which had its world premiere at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, won the Oscar for best documentary that year.

In a documentary named Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On, which the BBC debuted last July, the singer’s mother, Janis Winehouse, provided a thorough account of her late daughter’s life. On the tenth anniversary of Winehouse’s passing, the movie made its debut.

RELATED POST: Bill and Jen Klein of The Little Couple Are Proud Parents. See William and Zoey for The First Time

For Any Kind of Further Information Keep Visting Our Website thenewspocket.com