Prior to The Disclosure of The Tom Sandoval Affair, Ariana Madix Defended Raquel Leviss from A “VPR” “Mean Girl” Gang-Up!

Ariana Madix supported Raquel Leviss before she discovered her affair with Tom Sandoval.

On Wednesday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Ariana attempted to reconcile Raquel and Lala Kent after their girls’ vacation went sour when Raquel referred to Lala as a “mistress.” Raquel, 28, made the remarks after becoming unhappy that Lala, 32, slept with her ex-boyfriend James Kennedy while they were dating.

“I find it quite difficult to comprehend that Raquel is fighting people and acting irrationally,” 37-year-old Ariana remarked in a confessional. “I believe that Katie [Maloney], Lala, and Kristina [Kelly] treated Raquel like they have treated others in the past,” the author writes.

Then, Ariana said to Lala, “I’m not down with the mistress remark, but I do believe there is unfinished business between you and James.”

Ladies of Vanderpump Rules criticise Raquel as a “Liability” who is just interested in men. Her Friends Are Married

Yet, Lala asserted, “We progressed. She moved on with her life.” Katie also stated that Raquel “needs to have her head examined,” to which Ariana responded, “That’s harsh.”

Wednesday’s episode took place before Ariana, who dated Sandoval, 40, for nine years and found he was cheating on her with Raquel. As the news surfaced earlier this month, Ariana, Sandoval, and Raquel have given their own opinions on the situation.

Raquel joined the conversation later in the programme and attempted to convey her concerns to Lala.

“Bring an idea together. I know you can succeed “Lala cynically told Raquel.

“Jesus, buddy, can you stop? I cannot forget the unjustified bully you were to her. Without reason. To physically exert your authority, “Sandoval said in support of Raquel.

“There is a motive. Do you desire to know why? Because she slept with James while we were together, she is guilty of infidelity “asserted Raquel.

Lala asserts that Raquel “Yet, Sandoval continued to defend his co-star, saying, “You have moved on from that… She has not done so. She only received this information two weeks ago.”

James, 31, was upset that his name was being dragged and stated, “This goes much deeper.”

Then he questioned Raquel, “Has [Lala] never liked you?” Raquel agreed. “Therefore take care of it yourself. Do not place me in the centre and call my name “He returned fire.

Raquel immediately shifted her focus back to Lala: “You are a tyrant. You’re absolutely pitiful. This energy is unnecessary in my existence. I learnt this lesson from James, and I’m finally learning it from you; if you guys are going to be little Chihuahua followers, I’m basically done.”

“We will never be pals. We will never agree on anything,” she said as Lala anxiously interjected, “Well, that’s good. You have provided me with all of this information. I’m quite bored. Are you done? Are you complete? I’m quite bored. You’ve stated it six times. Are you done?”

Raquel then concluded the discussion by telling Lala, “I cannot handle your mistress bimbo vibes.”

Raquel confessed in a confessional, “I honestly feel like I’ve levelled up from this girl’s trip because a large portion of my purpose in life has been to be liked by others, so the fact that I’m facing Lala Kent, I’m enjoying this new version of myself.”

In the Wednesday episode, Tom Schwartz admitted in a confessional, “Hearing that Raquel stood up to Lala, I guess I’m a little bit pleased. She is basically prospering. Kinda spicy.”

Schwartz confronted his ex-wife Katie when she refused to give up her room at the resort where their co-star Scheana Shay was getting married, despite not attending the ceremony and Scheana’s bridesmaid needing a place to stay.

“This is clearly inappropriate, Bubba. You are in the wrong location. There is no grey area. 100%,” Schwartz reprimanded Katie before confessing, “Katie’s intransigence is one of my least favourite characteristics about her. Once she has made her decision, there is no turning back. Even if it means causing harm to those around her.”

Katie responded to his assertions by informing her ex: “I am not in error here. I am going on a vacation for which I have already paid.”

Prior to The Disclosure of The Tom Sandoval Affair, Ariana Madix Defended Raquel Leviss from A “VPR” “Mean Girl” Gang-Up!

Lala defended Katie, but Schwartz said, “I think it would be wonderful to be the bigger person once you reach that point.”

Lala retorted, “I think it would be wonderful if Katie thought about Katie for once.”

“She frequently considers Katie,” Schwartz said.

Then Lala answered, “I disagree. Scheana already attempted to have Schwartz make out with Raquel, therefore I believe she should likely stick to her original plan “On the show, Raquel and Schwartz will get together.

Before walking away, Schwartz said: “You must quit feeling so entitled emotionally. Very emotionally deserving.”

In a confessional, a distraught Katie informed the cameras: “The fact that Schwartz sided with everyone else over me was a major factor in my decision to file for divorce. And I believed that now that he was no longer under pressure to protect his wife, he could behave normally. I suppose not. It seems to be a Katie thing, not a wife thing.”