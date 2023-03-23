Raquel Leviss Denies Threesome with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Claims Tom Schwartz Kiss ‘was Not a Cover-Up’

Raquel Leviss is telling the truth about her affair with co-star Tom Sandoval of Vanderpump Rules.

Leviss told TMZ on Wednesday, in response to claims that the 28-year-old reality star’s affair with Sandoval sprang from a threesome with his now-ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, “No, that’s not true.”

Leviss also asserted that kissing Sandoval’s best friend and business partner Tom Schwartz — who was previously married to their VPR co-star Katie Maloney — was not a “cover-up” for the affair, as some have speculated.

She stated, “I had a genuine interest in Tom Schwartz and genuine curiosity, so it wasn’t a cover-up.”

Her statement resembled claims Schwartz made to TMZ earlier this month regarding whether he kissed Leviss to conceal her affair with Sandoval. “No, that is not the case. Unless I was a pawn in the game, I was not involved “he expressed at the time.

During her brief interview with TMZ on Wednesday, Leviss discussed how her affair with Sandoval, 40, began.

“It began as a friendship and grew into something more, but I’m sure we’ll discuss all the details tomorrow at the reunion,” she remarked, alluding to the Thursday filming of the VPR season 10 reunion.

About a possible future with Sandoval, Leviss conceded as much “I have no idea where [the relationship] will go. We are just trying to get through the next few steps, make amends, and listen to everyone.”

“I am aware that a large number of people are furious, therefore I believe we should simply complete the following few stages and observe the outcome. We do not assign labels to anything “She continued. “I am fully willing to accept responsibility for my acts because I am aware that I must do so.”

Leviss claimed she personally called and texted Madix to apologize for her behavior. Once the affair was revealed earlier this month, the Bravo actress also issued a public apology to Madix.

“We spoke over the phone and I texted her an apology, but she did not take it well,” she told the site.

Leviss responded when asked what Madix had specifically to say in response “I would rather not say. But know that it was not favorably received.”

Leviss also stated that she has not spoken with any of her other VPR co-stars, including Scheana Shay, since the affair news broke.

Shay was with Leviss when Madix discovered Sandoval’s affair with her. She is then reported to have assaulted Leviss, who subsequently obtained a restraining order against her co-star.

Leviss said in her filing that she sustained injuries after Shay, 37, allegedly slammed her against a brick wall and “punched me in the face, inflicting harm to my left eye” As a result of the assault, she had “a black eye, a cut/scar to her left eyebrow, blurred vision, and swelling to her left eye.” In the court complaint, she also attached photographs of her injuries, which were shared by TMZ.

“Scheana is aware of what transpired that night. I won’t go into too much detail, but my eyebrow has a permanent scar “Leviss elaborated.

Despite the restraining order, Media previously reported that Leviss and Shay will attend the season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules this week.

Leviss has additionally taken legal action to prevent the VPR cast from viewing the intimate video she sent to Sandoval, which revealed their connection to Madix on March 1.

The relevant video was “FaceTime conversation between Tom and Raquel. Tom had screen-recorded the video. When she discovered it on Tom’s phone, Ariana taped and texted it to herself “A source revealed to PEOPLE.

Leviss addressed a notification to Sandoval and Madix, requesting that they not release the recording. In the legal letter obtained by Media, Leviss’ attorneys asserted that the video was shot “illegally” and “without consent.” The letter sent to Sandoval identified him as the individual who purportedly made the recording.

The legal difficulties continue.