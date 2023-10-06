Unlocking Entertainment: Peacock Free Trial Explained

Finding a free trial is a great method to save money on streaming services. If there were a free trial available on NBCUniversal’s Peacock platform, that would also be the case.

Fans of both old and new TV series can find a lot of content on Peacock, so much so that we had to compile a comprehensive list of the greatest titles available. It has a ton of Peacock Originals, Universal films on Peacock, comedy like The Office and Cheers, dramas like This Is Us and Law & Order: SVU, and a ton of live sports like Sunday Night Football, rugby, and the Premier League.

There isn’t a free trial available right now for Peacock, but occasionally there are streaming deals that will let you avoid paying full price.

Is There a Peacock Free Trial?

Before subscribing to a monthly or yearly membership, Peacock used to provide a seven-day free trial so you could check out its services. However, in 2021, this offer was discontinued.

Disney Plus and Netflix have also discontinued similar products, indicating an increasing tendency in streaming services.

Thus, in order to view any content on Peacock, you will need to subscribe.

The least expensive of Peacock’s all-access options is Peacock Premium, which requires you to see advertisements in exchange for a cheaper monthly fee of $5.99 or a yearly fee of $59.99.

Peacock Premium Plus: The most expensive option, Premium Plus costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 annually, if you can’t stand the commercials and want to get rid of them.

Peacock had a free plan as well, but that was eliminated in the beginning of 2023.

What Does Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus Include?

You will get access to a ton of more stuff as a Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus subscriber, including Peacock Originals like Rutherford Falls and Girls5eva. Additionally, you’ll have access to popular NBC/Bravo series like Below Deck and Real Housewives the next day.

Additionally, you may begin watching live events and sports like Sunday Night Football, golf, and Premier League soccer. The Eurovision Song Contest recently had Peacock as its official US home.

A plethora of devices, including PCs, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Chromecast, LG Smart TVs, and gaming consoles from Xbox and PlayStation, are available for viewing. A few titles may also be downloaded and viewed offline for Premium Plus customers.