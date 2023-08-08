HBO Max is like, the BIGGEST streaming boss in the world right now! They got those crazy awesome shows like The Last of Us and The White Lotus, and a bunch of old-school flicks too. They got these secret movies and shows that even the biggest fans might not know! But no worries, ’cause we got your back! Here’s the ultimate list, check it out! These are the top 2 Unmissable HBO Max movies!

Kimi

Steven Soderbergh’s KIMI emerges as a timely exploration of isolation and intrusion, gripping you from the start.

In an interview, Bradley Hasling, CEO of tech company Amygdala, discusses their controversial smart speaker, Kimi, which needs human monitoring. Angela Childs, an Amygdala employee, hears something deeply unsettling amidst her soundbites.

A scream, a struggle—she’s determined to uncover the truth. She discovers the digital maze, lead her into grave danger, reveal a sinister connection to her own company. She is now deal with KIMI, a life-changing AI product that rival Alexa or Siri, but with intriguing twist.

Errors are rectified by actual people, and Angela delves into these soundbites, teaching KIMI new phrases like a boss.

Now, that’s some chilling coincidence! She reports it to her superior, Natalie Chowdhury, but facing dangers as she tries expose truth. Regardless of setbacks, Angela escapes her kidnappers, helps catching Hasling for Samantha’s murder, and finding comfort in her relation with Terry.

And here’s the twist, Angela is seriously agoraphobic. Picture a post-pandemic world where everyone’s in lockdown, and Angela finds herself bonding with the hot neighbor Terry (Byron Bowers) across the street, but only through cautious, meticulously planned meetings and sheet-washing escapades. Leaving the apartment is a no-go; she won’t even see her mom (Robin Givens), shrink (Emily Kuroda), or dentist (David Wain) with a possible tooth abscess.

Determined for exposing truth, Angela face danger, but with courage and help from coworker Darius, she takes on danger journey of justice and survive.

Performance & Theme

Zoë Kravitz dazzles in her striking performance, channeling Soderbergh’s expert craftsmanship, reminiscent of Side Effects and Unsane, where classic concepts from Rear Window and Blow Out get a modern twist, perfectly attuned to the Covid-19 era and Alexa technology. David Koepp’s script takes us on a wild ride, perhaps venturing a tad too far, but still delivering a taut, fun exercise.

The film masterfully shifts from a hyper-focused POV, keeping you on edge with Angela’s escalating tension in her confined world, to a thrilling, traditional thriller in the final half-hour, reminding us of Koepp’s brilliance in Panic Room. Soderbergh’s direction shines, gliding through the loft with artistic finesse, never overshadowing his storytelling prowess. It’s tight, under 90 minutes, no narrative fat—just pure excitement. And let’s not forget Cliff Martinez’s propulsive score; it’ll take you on a wild ride.

Themes of privacy and vulnerability seamlessly weaves into narrative, mirroring dangers of tech in women’s lives, even them confined to apartments. You no need to leave; someone always watch, listen from across street or through your gadgets.

Kravitz’s commitment to role be commendable, breathe life into Angela’s traumas without rely on cliches. She exudes strength amidst phobias, captivate us with her transform. Welcome to new millennium, where surveillance and voyeurism take unexpected turn thanks to technology. Even Alfred Hitchcock would envy KIMI. Can you imagine what he does with such powerful tool?

An American Pickle

Buckle up for a pickle-flavored extravaganza in An American Pickle! This wacky comedy whisks you away to the 1919 shtetl, where the humble laborer Herschel Greenbaum (played by the incomparable Seth Rogen) sets out on a pickle-fueled adventure to pursue the American Dream. But hold on to your cucumbers, fate has a quirky surprise in store for our protagonist. Herschel takes an accidental plunge into a vat of pickles, locking himself away for an entire century, only to emerge unscathed in the chaotic 21st century!

Welcome to modern-day Brooklyn, where Herschel wakes from his pickle-induced slumber, utterly bewildered by this brave new world. As if that’s not pickle-tastic enough, he crosses paths with his great-grandson Ben (yep, also played by Seth Rogen), a hipster-esque app genius sporting a beard that could rival the finest artisanal pickle-maker’s creation.

Get ready for a laugh-out-loud feast as Herschel’s Yiddish-infused humor encounters emojis and avocado toast, causing a hilariously delicious pickle-pocalypse of cultural clashes! Smartphones, electric cars—every technological wonder is ripe for Herschel’s amusement. But there be more to this delightful tale than laughs and pickles. Underneath the comedy lie heartwarming exploration of family bond and the timeless American Dream. Herschel and Ben’s intergenerational clash becomes a pickle-powder recipe for growth and understanding.

Performance & Theme

Amidst your chortles, ponder the funhouse mirror effect—this absurd flick reflects our quirky, ever-changing society. Seth Rogen and his dual performance as Herschel and Ben is a comedic masterpiece. Effortlessly charming, he toggles between old-world charm and modern-day wit, leaving you pickle-obsessed and in awe of his comedic prowess.

Herschel’s hilarious antics lead to pickle-flavored mayhem, and I’m not talking about the crunchy, tangy snack! From guerrilla marketing to Twitter wars, Herschel’s got the pickle power. Direct by Brandon Trost, this cinematic movie balance between uproarious comedy and heartfelt contemplation on family and identity. It’s pickle-packed rollercoaster that will leave you crave pickles and a side of laughter.



So, brace yourself for a delectable ride, sprinkled with family bonds, a dash of cultural twist, and a generous serving of comedic genius. You’ll be in a pickle to resist the charm of An American Pickle! Get ready for a deliciously entertaining pickle-fest that’ll leave you pickled in laughter!

