Le Bron James Signs His Children’s Book “I Promise” for Little Daughter at Lakers Game!

LeBron James is interacting with his supporters while seated on the bench.

At Tuesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the 38-year-old Los Angeles Lakers great signed a copy of his children’s book I Promise for a small girl wearing a jersey with his number on it.

“Dear Parker, Great meeting you! You are a stunning Black Young Queen! Nothing should prevent you from becoming whatever your mind and heart desire!” He started off his Instagram caption.

“Yesterday’s brief interaction has convinced me that you are destined for greatness, and I will always love you! Best wishes and God’s blessings to you!” He proceeded.

The basketball player then signed his caption: “Sincerely Mr. LeBron James aka Bugs Bunny friend! ”

James told Parents at the time that he hoped his first children’s picture book, I Promise, would help children “realize they can accomplish anything.” The book was published in 2020.

“This changes everything for them if we can instill them with confidence and optimism for the future,” he continued. “I hope this book provides the motivation and inspiration they need to pursue their aspirations.”

Since injuring his right foot in the third quarter of the February 26 game against the Dallas Mavericks, James has been out.

The injury occurs during a career-best stretch for the veteran basketball star.

James scored 38,388 points in the NBA last month, making him the league’s all-time greatest scorer. During the third quarter of the Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, James surpassed former record-holder Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James told reporters after the game, which the Lakers lost 133-130, that he was unsure whether he would ever be able to “experience that feeling” again, referring to the moment his jumper went in.

“I felt like I was sitting on top of the arena tonight when that shot went in and the arena and audience erupted in applause,” James said.

“Everything suddenly stopped, which allowed me to take it all in and gaze around,” he added.

It was extremely nice to see my family, supporters, and friends, James continued. “I can probably count on one hand the number of times I’ve shed tears of joy or sorrow in the past two decades. This was one of those times.”