Aaron Rodgers Ready for Jets Trade After 18 Years with Packers: “Move On”

Aaron Rodgers is set to be traded to the New York Jets after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback, who led the team to a 2011 Super Bowl victory, made the revelation on Wednesday during a live podcast recording.

Rodgers, 39, stated that he was “90%” convinced that he would retire, but he later learned that the Jets were interested in acquiring him and the Packers were “ready to move on” to backup quarterback Jordan Love.

Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers for the next two seasons and the organization must formally trade him before he can play for the Jets, but he has expressed his desire to do so.

He told Pat McAfee, “I still have a fire and I want to play,” adding, “I intend to play for the New York Jets, but I still have a contract with the Packers.”

The Packers were eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Detroit Lions in the final game of the 2022 season, prompting this announcement.

Jameson Williams, a wide receiver for the Lions, approached Aaron Rodgers after the game and asked if they could swap jerseys. Rodgers responded, “I’m going to keep this one.”

Many believed Rodgers was contemplating retirement or that the game was his last with the Wisconsin-based organization.

Many weeks after Rodgers sought a gloomy retreat to contemplate his future, reports began to circulate that an unanticipated team had emerged as the frontrunner for the quarterback.

Pro Football Network’s Trey Wingo stated on March 13 that Rodgers would be moved to the Jets in a big blockbuster transaction.

“The Jets’ hearing with Rodgers has concluded,” Wingo wrote. “Between New York and Green Bay, history will soon repeat itself. Indeed, time is a flat circle.”

The Jets added gasoline to the fire by signing former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard to a four-year, $44 million contract more than a day after Wingo made the tweet.

Rodgers was picked by the Packers in 2005 out of the University of California, Berkeley, where he spent his first three seasons as Brett Favre’s backup. In 2008, he would eventually replace Favre as the starting quarterback, while Favre signed with the New York Jets.

In 2010, Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to their first Super Bowl triumph since 1996, a 31-25 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Although Rodgers has not yet won another Super Bowl, he has kept the Packers as title contenders for most of his career and has been awarded NFL MVP four times (2011, 2014, 2020, and 2021).

Together with former fullback Jim Brown, and former quarterbacks Joe Montana, Brett Favre, and Peyton Manning, he is one of just five NFL players to have won consecutive NFL MVP titles.

After earning his most recent MVP title in February 2022, Rodgers remarked, “This is a rare league that gives you so many incredible friendships that endure beyond your tenure in the league.”

Rodgers was recently linked to Mallory Edens, the daughter of one of the principal owners of the Milwaukee Bucks, Wes Edens.

Rodgers previously dated Big Little Lies actress Shailene Woodley. While accepting the trophy for NFL MVP for 2020, the football player revealed his engagement. A few days prior to the event, sources told Media that the couple had begun dating.

A source close to Rodgers revealed to Media in February 2022 that the couple had broken up and called off their engagement.

“It was an amicable split; the relationship just wasn’t working,” stated the source. “They are quite diverse individuals with demanding occupations, and they were unable to overcome barriers. They will remain cordial; there is no animosity or drama. It simply did not pan out for them.”

After their breakup, Rodgers posted images of the two cuddling on Instagram with the captions “I love you and am grateful for you” and called Woodley a “wonderful life partner” on The Pat McAfee Show. They separated once more in April 2022.

In addition, Rodgers dated retired race car driver Danica Patrick for two years before their breakup in July 2020.

In an edition of the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, he stated, “I dated Danica, and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her.” “We were both finding our way, gaining knowledge of many topics, and practicing meditation techniques.”