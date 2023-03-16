Justin Bieber Health Update: See the Astonishing Improvement in Facial Mobility

After disclosing in June that he had been given the diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which results in partial facial paralysis, the Grammy winner demonstrated the mobility in his face via Instagram.

Justin Bieber is giving an update to his admirers.

The Grammy Award winner, 29, revealed that his face was partially paralyzed after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in June. On Wednesday, he demonstrated the mobility in his face in an Instagram Story.

He scribbled “Wait for it” over the brief clip, flicked his eyes side to side, and then grinned broadly while Tems’ “Ice T” played in the background.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition develops when shingles impact the facial nerve close to the ear. It can result in hearing loss in addition to facial paralysis and needs to be treated right away.

According to the clinic, addressing the illness right away lowers “the chance of consequences, which can include hearing and irreversible facial muscular weakness.”

When Bieber announced his medical condition in June, the singer listed some of his symptoms, including the inability to move one nostril, blink one eye, or grin on one side of his face.

“As you can see, this situation is quite serious. I wish this weren’t the case, but my body is clearly telling me I need to slow down, and I hope you guys can understand. I’ll be taking this time to rest, relax, and regain my strength so I can do what I was born to do “said he.

He later clarified that he was taking the time to focus on his health and that he was performing “facial exercises to get my face back to normal.”

“Everything will return to normal soon. Just give it time “said Justin. “I don’t know how long it will last, but everything will be alright”.

He resumed his Justice World Tour in July after it had been put on hold following the news, and he played six gigs before canceling the remaining dates.

In a message posted on his Instagram Stories in September, he said, “That took a terrible toll on me. “This past weekend, when I performed at Rock in Rio, I gave everything I had to the Brazilian people.”. I was so worn out when I left the stage that I immediately understood I had to put my health first. So for the time being, I’m going to stop touring. I’ll be fine, but I need some downtime to recover.”

Justin Bieber said: “I’ve been extremely proud of myself for introducing our show and our message of justice to the world. We value your prayers and encouragement during the entire process. Every one of you is very dear to me!”