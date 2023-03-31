Khloé Kardashian Responds to Follower Who Asked if She ‘misses’ Her ‘Old Face’!

Khloé Kardashian is responding to her detractors.

Wednesday, the 38-year-old answered a follower’s question on Instagram about if she “misses” her “old face.”

The query appeared in the comments area of her most recent Instagram post, in which The Kardashians star provided followers with a video of her morning workout.

Kardashian started the video, titled “We’re Back Baby!”, with a close-up of herself speaking to the camera. She stated, “Trying to work up the energy to exercise.” “I’m simply not in the mood, but let’s proceed.”

At this time, a person inquired in the comments section, “Do you miss your old face?” to which Kardashian responded, “No.”

Then Kardashian responded to a second user’s comment, which read “Try without a filter.”

“What does a filter have to do with the exercise queen?” replied the Good American creator, whose 4-year-old daughter True — whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson — also made an adorable appearance in the video.

“Hello, I have a braid in my hair,” remarked True with a smile to the camera. And for the next two weeks, I will not attend school due to spring vacation.

At a moment relevant to parents worldwide, Kardashian exclaimed, “Woohoo!”

The reality diva also provided her 300 million followers with health updates. In addition to disclosing a recent “elbow injury” that required her to use fewer weights, Kardashian mentioned the “curvature” on her cheek where a tumor was removed in October.

She said, “I have tape on it, but I still have a bulge that will disappear over time.”

In February, Kardashian reassured her fans that she was “absolutely fine” after posting a photo of herself in her home gym with a bandage on her face after the treatment.

During the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion in 2021, the reality TV star previously discussed her shifting appearance. She addressed allegations that she had a “face transplant” and detailed the facial procedures she had had.

“Everyone says, ‘Oh my God, she’s had three face transplants,’ but I’ve only had one nose job with Dr. Raj Kanodia,” Kardashian revealed to host Andy Cohen. Nobody has ever asked me why I don’t discuss it, despite the fact that everyone is so outraged about it.

“You’re the first person to ask me about my nose in an interview,” she said, indicating toward Cohen. “I have received injections, but not Botox; I have a terrible reaction to Botox.”

Kardashian then discussed the difficulties she has experienced due to repeated comparisons to her older sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

Cohen asked if she felt her siblings had received “preferential treatment” because of their appearance, to which she replied, “Oh, absolutely. We did so many photo shoots where they would receive racks of clothes, while I was given two or three pieces of clothing and told not to worry because I’d be in the background anyway.”

She stated, “Like I wouldn’t be in the lead, it would always be the two and me in the rear.”