Jennifer Aniston Claims that Generation Z Is Rewatching ‘Friends’ and Finds It Offensive: I Believe There Was Less Sensitivity in The Past!

Jennifer Aniston claims an entire generation finds “Friends” upsetting. Aniston told Associated Foreign Press, “I do not believe there was as much sensitivity as there is now.”

“The beauty of comedy is that it allows us to poke fun at ourselves and life,” she continued.

Jennifer Aniston believes it is difficult to create humor in the modern era, citing the fact that “Friends” is no longer popular among young people as evidence.

“There’s a whole generation of people, kids, who are now rewatching ‘Friends’ episodes and finding them upsetting,” Aniston told the Associated Foreign Press (via Yahoo!) while promoting “Murder Mystery 2” on Netflix.

Aniston continued, “There were some things that were never on purpose, while others, well, we should have given them more thought.” But I don’t believe there was the same level of sensitivity as there is now.

The renowned 1990s television series, in which Aniston portrayed Rachel Greene for ten seasons and which centered on a group of New York City-based friends, has been attacked in the past for its lack of diversity.

“Comedy has evolved, and so have films,” observed Aniston, who is 54 years old. “Today it’s a little complicated because you have to be very careful, which makes it extremely difficult for comedians since the joy of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves and life.”

She said, “You can make jokes about a bigot and laugh.” “It was hilarious, and it was meant to educate people about how stupid individuals were, but we’re not allowed to do that anymore.”

Aniston is hardly the first to address the ostensible difficulties of doing humor in the twenty-first century. Rowan Atkinson, best known for his portrayal of Mr. Bean, has likened the current climate to a “medieval mob seeking for someone to burn,” while Seth Rogen has counseled comics whose stuff has aged poorly to simply “take it.”

Aniston believes that, notwithstanding, comedy is more important than ever.

“Everyone needs funny, and the world needs humor,” Aniston declared. Everyone in the United States is far too split for us to take ourselves too seriously.