Jeremy Renner to Attend the Premiere of ‘Rennervations’, His First Public Appearance Since His Snow Plow Accident!

Variety has learned that Jeremy Renner will attend the April 11 world premiere of “Rennervations” at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles.

This will be Renner’s first press engagement since his snow plow accident on January 1, which left him hospitalized with chest damage and orthopedic issues. Renner’s nearly 4,000-pound Sno-Cat ran over his nephew while he was attempting to rescue him out of the snow near his house in Lake Tahoe.

On April 12, all four episodes of the actor’s new vehicle remodeling show, “Rennervations,” will be available to stream on Disney+.

Renner stated regarding the series, “I’ve been on this road for many years, beginning in my neighborhood by making vehicles for those in need.” “But, a few years ago I wondered, ‘How can I amplify this and have a greater impact on the entire community?’ This is exactly what the show does. I cannot wait for the world to see this, since it is one of my greatest passions and a driving force in my rehabilitation.

As a result of his accident, Renner fractured over thirty bones. At the time, he said on Instagram, “These thirty-plus shattered bones will heal, become stronger, just as the love and bond with family and friends grows. Blessings and love to you all.”

Following his injury, Renner has provided his followers with regular updates via social media. This Thursday, the “Hawkeye” actor uploaded a video of himself walking on an anti-gravity treadmill. Renner stated in the video that he is performing the entire “walking action” himself, with the anti-gravity treadmill removing a portion of his body weight while his legs recuperate. In the caption, Renner wrote, “This is the time for my body to rest and recuperate from my will.”