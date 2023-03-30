Sebastian Bear-Mc Clard, the Estranged Husband of Emily Ratajkowski, Is Reportedly Accused of Sexual Misconduct!

According to a new story, two women have accused film producer and estranged spouse of Emily Ratajkowski, Sebastian Bear-McClard, of sexual misconduct.

Variety published a piece on Wednesday detailing two allegations of wrongdoing against the film producer, whose previous credits include the Safdie brothers’ Good Time (2017) and Uncut Gems (2019), as well as the horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022).

The producer reportedly recruited a 17-year-old woman via Instagram for a Good Time scenario in which she was supposed to be naked.

Variety did not name the source of this information, but it did indicate that it had gotten a statement made by the now 24-year-old lady in a legal battle involving Bear-McClard. The publication also claimed to have interviewed “more than a dozen persons knowledgeable with Bear-conduct.” McClard’s

PEOPLE has not independently confirmed Variety’s allegation, and Bear-McClard and Ratajkowski’s agents have not responded to several requests for comment.

According to Variety, the woman was requested to perform a nude scene with a recently-released actor in front of “almost a dozen male cast and crew members,” including directors Josh and Benny Safdie.

The woman reportedly added in her statement, “I was absolutely surprised and afraid. My anxiety was exacerbated when, out of the blue, [an actor] whispered in my ear whether ‘he could shove it in’ while the cameras were rolling. I shouted ‘no’.”

According to the publication, the same woman had a consensual romantic relationship with the producer for more than two years after filming the Good Time sequence, which did not feature in the film’s final cut.

Robert Pattinson starred in the 2016 film Good Time, which A24 acquired and subsequently released in the United States. However, the organization was not involved in the development of the thriller.

A second woman reportedly told Variety that she met Bear-McClard during the filming of Uncut Gems and that he used his position in the film business to “groom” her via Instagram and make career-related promises.

The woman, who was 18 at the time, reportedly revealed in her statement that Sebastian and she began kissing in the flat shared by the producer and Ratajkowski. “As the situation progressed, Sebastian placed himself into me without my consent and without wearing a condom.”

According to Variety, the same woman claimed Bear-McClard used insulting and anti-Semitic words toward her before claiming he was kidding and tracking her location via an app on her phone.

She also claimed the producer began communicating with a 15-year-old girl who had visited the Uncut Gems set via Instagram and “did not deny my accusations” when confronted, according to Variety, which reported that multiple sources said the producer’s contact with the teenager — as well as a romantic relationship with an assistant on the Uncut Gems set — prompted Josh and Bennie Safdie to fire him from their production company, Elara Pictures.

A spokesman for the Safdie brothers told Variety on Wednesday that the Elara team was made aware of Sebastian McClard’s actions in July 2022. They immediately terminated his employment.

The woman who claimed to have filmed the Good Time nude scene also said that Bear-McClard did not discuss payment with her on the day of filming and that he bought her cigarettes after the shoot. Although her name appears in the film’s credits, she does not earn residual compensation, according to the news source.

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Bear-McClard in September 2022 in Manhattan Supreme Court, according to court documents acquired by Page Six at the time.